Vikings QB Jaren Hall Throws First Touchdown Pass Of NFL Preseason

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU quarterback Jaren Hall threw a touchdown pass for the first time as a professional player during the NFL preseason game between the Minnesota Vikings and Arizona Cardinals.

The Vikings hosted the Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota on Saturday, August 26.

With 9:15 left in the opening quarter, the Vikings recovered a fumble by the Cardinals at Arizona’s five-yard line. One play later, Hall connected with Abram Smith for a five-yard touchdown, the former BYU quarterback’s first TD pass of the preseason.

Hall’s touchdown pass helped the Vikings take a 14-0 lead.

The Hall-Smith connection capped a one-play, five-yard drive that took only five seconds.

After the touchdown, Hall was 4/5 passing for 49 yards and one touchdown. Hall also had one carry for four yards.

Minnesota’s game against Arizona is broadcast on NFL+ and NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.

The Vikings open the regular season at home against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT). That game will be televised on CBS.

About Jaren Hall

Before his time at BYU, Hall was a standout player at Maple Mountain High School in Spanish Fork, Utah.

After high school, the signal-caller served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in California. Following his mission service, Hall returned to Utah and attended BYU.

He played for the Cougars from 2018-22, including two years as BYU’s starting quarterback.

In December 2022, the junior decided to bypass his senior season of college and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

RELATED: Vikings QB Jaren Hall Trying To ‘Soak It All In’ During First Week Of Training Camp

During his time in Provo, Hall threw for 6,174 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions with a 65 percent completion rate. He also ran for 798 yards and nine touchdowns.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland