On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Walker Kessler Scoreless In Team USA Win Over New Zealand

Aug 26, 2023, 12:11 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler went scoreless as Team USA knocked off New Zealand in their FIBA World Cup opener in the Philippines on Saturday.

The Utah Jazz center went 0-1 over the final 1:30 of the game and failed to record a rebound or assist after Team USA had secured an insurmountable lead, though New Zealand proved tougher than expected.

New Zealand jumped out to an early 10 point lead, and the game remained close until late in the third quarter when Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero hit back-to-back threes, giving Team USA breathing room entering the final period.

Banchero finished the game with a team-high 21 points to go with four rebounds and four blocks.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards scored 14 points, while Reuben Te Rangi led New Zealand with 15 points.

Team USA Back At It Monday After New Zealand Win

After downing New Zealand to open group play, Team USA will retake the floor on Monday when they face Greece.

The star-studded roster will complete group play on Wednesday against Jordan.

ESPN2 will carry each game for Team USA throughout tournament group play.

Monday, August 28 vs. Greece: 6:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2
Wednesday, August 30 vs. Jordan: 2:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2

Four Jazz Players Back In Action Sunday

While Walker Kessler played only a minor role in Team USA’s victory over New Zealand, four other Jazz players will look to fuel their teams to victory on Sunday.

After his 19 point, eight rebound performance in a loss to Australia, Lauri Markkanen and Finland will retake the floor on Sunday at 6:10 a.m. MST when they face Japan on ESPN+.

Kelly Olynyk and Canada will face Lebanon on Sunday at 3:45 a.m. MST on ESPN+ after his 18 point, four rebound, and two assist performance in a blowout win over France.

Led by Jordan Clarkson, the Philippines will look to secure their first victory in Group Play against Angola at 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+ on Sunday.

Clarkson scored 28 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out seven assists in a loss to the Dominican Republic on Friday.

Finally, Simone Fontecchio and Italy will see the Dominican Republic in their next game on Sunday at 2:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

The Jazz wing scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds in Italy’s win over Angola to open World Cup play.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs TE Matt Bushman Snags Touchdown Catch During NFL Preseason Game

Matt Bushman hauled in a touchdown reception during the NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Josh Jacobs Agrees To One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs took to social media Saturday to say, “I'm back,” after agreeing to a one-year deal to play for the Raiders this season.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Tosses TD Pass In Third Straight Preseason Game

Former Utah State and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass for the third consecutive NFL preseason game.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Throws First Touchdown Pass Of NFL Preseason

Jaren Hall threw a touchdown pass for the first time as a pro player during the NFL preseason game between the Vikings and Cardinals.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Senior MJ Tafisi enters his second season in Logan as the undisputed leader of a young but promising Utah State linebackers group.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Surge From Provo Bulldogs Isn’t Enough To Overcome Timpview Lead

All of the results in the 4A classification from the third week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Walker Kessler Scoreless In Team USA Win Over New Zealand