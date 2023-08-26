On The Site:
Packers QB Jordan Love Tosses TD Pass In Third Straight Preseason Game

Aug 26, 2023, 12:14 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass for the third consecutive NFL preseason game.

Jordan Love tosses another preseason touchdown pass

The Packers hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Saturday, August 26.

With 12 minutes left in the first half, Love found Christian Watson in the end zone with a back shoulder toss. It was the third straight preseason game with a touchdown pass for the former Aggie.

Love’s six-yard throw helped the Packers take a 9-0 lead.

The Love-Watson connection capped a 15-play, 80-yard drive that took 4:54.

After the score, Love was 9/15 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown. Love also had three carries for 21 yards and one reception for a two-yard loss.

Green Bay’s preseason game against Seattle is broadcast on NFL Network.

The Packers open the regular season on the road against the Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on FOX.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Aaron Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

In 10 NFL games played, Love has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com.

