On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Josh Jacobs Agrees To One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Aug 26, 2023, 1:43 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP)Josh Jacobs took to social media Saturday to say, “I’m back,” after agreeing to a one-year deal to play for the Las Vegas Raiders this season.

The contract is worth up to $12 million, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team announced that Jacobs had signed but did not provide details on the terms.

RELATED: Jimmy Garoppolo Looks Sharp In Raiders Debut, Las Vegas Beats Rams

Jacobs would have received $10.1 million this season if he had signed the franchise tag tender. His deal appears similar to the one fellow running back Saquon Barkley agreed to late last month to stay with the New York Giants.

RELATED STORIES

Jacobs, who last season led the NFL in rushing with 1,653 yards, had been expected to sign with the Raiders rather than sit out the season and forfeit his salary, but his prolonged absence began to raise questions that finally were answered Saturday.

He made clear early on he would be unhappy playing on a franchise tag, saying at the Pro Bowl that he would be a “hero turned villain.” Now that the two sides reached an agreement, Jacobs can focus on what should be another season in which the Raiders lean heavily on him.

Las Vegas coach Josh McDaniels indicated during training camp that Jacobs likely would receive a similar workload as last season, when he had nearly 400 touches between rushing and receiving. McDaniels also said a player needs practice time to get up to speed before getting a complement of plays, so it’s quite possible Jacobs will be eased back on the field.

However, with two weeks to go before the Sept. 10 season opener at the AFC West rival Denver Broncos, Jacobs might have enough time to get reacclimated.

His return brings clarity to the running backs room ahead of Tuesday, which is cutdown day, when NFL teams must slash their rosters to 53 players.

Zamir White, drafted in the fourth round last year, was the first-team running back in camp and could’ve put himself in position for far more than the 17 carries he received as a rookie. Nine-year veteran Ameer Abdullah was receiving second-team snaps.

Jacobs had wanted a multiyear contract, but he failed to reach an agreement with the Raiders before the July 17 deadline. That meant his options were to eventually sign the franchise tag tender, agree to a one-year deal separate of the tag or sit out the season.

By agreeing to the one-year contract, that means the topic of Jacobs’ long-term future in Las Vegas again will be an issue later this season, but for now those questions will be put on hold.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs TE Matt Bushman Snags Touchdown Catch During NFL Preseason Game

Matt Bushman hauled in a touchdown reception during the NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Tosses TD Pass In Third Straight Preseason Game

Former Utah State and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass for the third consecutive NFL preseason game.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Scoreless In Team USA Win Over New Zealand

Walker Kessler went scoreless as Team USA knocked off New Zealand in their FIBA World Cup opener in the Philippines on Saturday. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Throws First Touchdown Pass Of NFL Preseason

Jaren Hall threw a touchdown pass for the first time as a pro player during the NFL preseason game between the Vikings and Cardinals.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Senior MJ Tafisi enters his second season in Logan as the undisputed leader of a young but promising Utah State linebackers group.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Late Surge From Provo Bulldogs Isn’t Enough To Overcome Timpview Lead

All of the results in the 4A classification from the third week of the 2023 high school football season from KSL Sports.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Josh Jacobs Agrees To One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders