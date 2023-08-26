Chiefs TE Matt Bushman Snags Touchdown Catch During NFL Preseason Game

On The Site:
Aug 26, 2023, 2:17 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars tight end Matt Bushman hauled in a touchdown reception during the NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs hosted the Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday, August 26.

With 3:30 remaining in the third quarter, Chiefs quarterback Chris Oladokun hit Bushman for 11 yards and six points. Bushman’s catch helped the Chiefs take a 30-29 lead over the Browns.

RELATED: NFL Star JJ Watt Praises Former BYU TE Matt Bushman For Creating Foundation

The Oladokun-Bushman connected capped a three-play, 26-yard drive that lasted 1:29.

After the touchdown, Bushman had two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown. The tight end also had one tackle on special teams.

Kansas City opens the regular season at home against the Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on KSL 5 TV.

About Matt Bushman

Prior to his NFL career, Bushman played for the Cougars from 2017-20.

He played in 39 games over his first three seasons. Bushman missed the entire 2020 season after suffering an Achilles injury.

In his freshman campaign, Bushman had 47 catches for 688 yards and four touchdowns. He followed that up with a sophomore season of 29 receptions for 511 yards and two touchdowns. In his junior year, Bushman had 49 catches for 520 yards and three touchdowns. Bushman finished his college career with totals of 125 receptions for 1,719 yards and nine touchdowns.

After going undrafted in 2021, Bushman signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

RELATED: Former BYU TE Matt Bushman Signs Free Agent Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

After spending months on Las Vegas’ practice squad, Bushman was released by the Raiders in December 2021. In January 2022, Bushman joined the Chiefs. Last season, the former BYU standout helped the Chiefs win Super Bowl LVII.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

