Overnight shooting injuries 3 victims, 5 suspects in custody, Orem police say

OREM, Utah — Police said at least three people were injured and five in custody Saturday following an overnight shooting at a high-rise apartment complex.

According to Orem police Lt. Nick Thomas, officers responded around 1:15 a.m. to Midtown 360 on the reports of shots fired.



One man, who asked not to be identified over safety concerns, told KSL TV the shooting unfolded just outside his window.

“Really, really close. We heard a bunch of shooting,” the man said by phone. “I mean, it was massive—it was a lot.”

When he looked outside his window, he said he saw some sort of dispute still in progress.

“We just kind of, you know, peeked outside, and it was people, like, yelling and just shots being fired and then somebody screaming,” he said. “We went to a bedroom and laid low because it was really close to us.”

Luz Resendiz said she did not hear the gunfire, but officers subsequently came to her apartment.

“Apparently, they needed to enter through my balcony and enter through the other person’s balcony,” Resendiz said.

According to Resendiz, that apparently didn’t work, and she later heard what sounded like officers breaking through a door.

Police said SWAT team members served a warrant on a suspect’s apartment and ultimately took five people into custody. At least three people were injured in the ordeal, Thomas said.

“I mean, they do a background check for you to get into here, credit check—everything,” Resendiz said. “You wouldn’t believe that something like that would happen over here.”

She said even hours later, neighbors were a little unnerved by what happened.

“I feel like, no, I don’t want to live here anymore,” Resendiz chuckled.