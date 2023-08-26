Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash

SANDY, Utah — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, police say.

Sandy police Sgt. Greg Moffitt told KSL that police received the call at approximately 6 a.m., reporting the crash happened near 1300 East and 10600 South in Sandy.

“There was a helmet on scene, but we’re not sure at the moment if he was wearing his helmet,” Moffitt said.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 20s, died on the scene. Police have not released the identity of the man.