Missing 15-year-old girl located in SLC, safely reunited with family

Aug 26, 2023, 5:00 PM | Updated: Aug 28, 2023, 11:10 am

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


UPDATE: Salt Lake City police say the missing girl was safely located Monday morning and has been reunited with her family.

Original story continues below.

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl who was seen with an unknown man Friday night.

On Saturday, the Salt Lake City Police Department said the 15-year-old went missing in downtown Salt Lake City. The next day, police updated where she was last seen, which was at the Walmart Supercenter on 350 Hope Ave.

Police say she was wearing a white Hello Kitty racing t-shirt with cars on it, pink shorts, and no shoes when she entered the Walmart. She is about 5’6″, weighs 105 pounds, and has a tattoo of a heart on her left cheek, according to police.

“She is in #SLC for treatment and does not currently have her medication,” the SLC PD tweet stated.

SLCPD was looking for a man who walked out with her and drove a dark-colored truck but police made contact with him and do not believe he is a suspect.

“Officers contacted him earlier today, thanks to community tips. He is cooperating with the investigation. At this point, he is not a suspect,”

If you have any information about the missing girl, you can contact the Salt Lake City Police Department at 801-799-3000.

