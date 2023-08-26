Salt Lake City police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.

Paightyn Jones, 15, was last seen Friday night in downtown Salt Lake City wearing a black crop-top, gray flared leggings, and no shoes, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department.

“She is in #SLC for treatment and does not currently have her medication,” the SLC PD tweet stated.

Police say Jones is about 5’6″ and weighs 105 pounds. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her left cheek.

If you see Jones, call 9-1-1.

