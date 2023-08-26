On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

GUN VIOLENCE

The shooter who killed 3 at a Jacksonville store was targeting Black people, sheriff says

Aug 26, 2023, 5:10 PM

Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting, Saturday, Aug. 26...

Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/John Raoux)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A white man fatally shot three people inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store on Saturday in a predominately Black neighborhood in an attack that the local sheriff called “racially motivated.” The shooter then killed himself.

“He hated black people,” Sheriff T.K. Waters told a news conference. “There is absolutely no evidence the shooter is part of any larger group.”

Waters said the shooter, who was in his 20s, used a Glock handgun and an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. He left behind writing that led investigators to believe that he committed the shooting because it was the fifth anniversary of when another gunman opened fire during a video game tournament in Jacksonville, killing two people before fatally shooting himself.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. at a Dollar General near Edward Waters University, a small historically Black university.

Edward Waters University students were being kept in their dorms, the school said in a statement. No students or faculty are believed involved, the school said.

Penny Jones told The Associated Press that she worked at the store until a few months ago. She lives a few blocks away in the predominantly Black neighborhood.

“I’m just waiting to hear about my co-workers that I used to work with,” Jones said. “I don’t know if it’s safe to move about the neighborhood.”

Jones added that she was “feeling awkward, scared.”

“I don’t want to leave my house. I’m thinking, do I want to go back to the store? Is this going to start happening more frequently? I don’t know what the cause of it is. I’m confused. It’s a lot of different feelings going on right now,” she said Saturday afternoon.

KSL 5 TV Live

Gun Violence

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

Police say University of South Carolina student fatally shot while trying to enter wrong home

Police say a University of South Carolina student from Connecticut was shot and killed as he apparently tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street.

20 hours ago

Crime scene tape and evidence markers at Midtown 360 apartments. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Overnight shooting injuries 3 victims, 5 suspects in custody, Orem police say

Police said at least three people were injured and five in custody Saturday following an overnight shooting at an Orem high-rise apartment complex.

20 hours ago

(FILE) Police lights at night....

Michael Houck

Police: Man shoots at woman and children during alleged road rage near Nephi

A man allegedly shot at another driver after tailgating her and flashing his light bar at her Sunday night.

4 days ago

A Utah Transit Authority Blue Line TRAX train in Midvale, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Pellet gun fired at TRAX train, suspect still wanted, police say

UTA said one of its TRAX trains was targeted with a pellet gun, causing delays Tuesday morning.

5 days ago

FBI agents mark evidence at the scene of a June 2018 shooting near Randlett on the Uintah and Quray...

Gabrielle Shiozawa, KSL.com

Fort Duchesne man sentenced 25 years in jail for 2018 Indian reservation murder

A Fort Duchesne man was found guilty of murder in connection with a 2018 shooting death.

5 days ago

The new weapon detectors used by Salt Lake City School District (Scott G. Winterton/ Deseret News)...

Shelby Lofton

Parents divided over weapon detectors in Salt Lake City high schools

Back to school will be slightly different for Salt Lake City high schools as a new anti-gun violence security measure will be implemented. 

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

The shooter who killed 3 at a Jacksonville store was targeting Black people, sheriff says