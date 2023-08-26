On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Drake Seen Wearing Vintage BYU Football Jersey During Concert Tour

Aug 26, 2023, 5:22 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – Drake has always been known as a big sports fan.

The worldwide entertainer rocks with the Toronto Raptors, Kentucky basketball, and other teams. Is one of those other teams BYU football?

For one night during his week in Los Angeles/Inglewood, California, earlier this month for his concert tour, “It’s All A Blur,” Drake was seen wearing a vintage BYU football jersey.

That’s going to cause some “headlines” in BYU circles.

Drake wears a BYU football uniform

Photographer Peru Williams shared pictures from on-location during Drake’s tour. He snapped photos of Drake rocking a 1980 Clay Brown Holiday Bowl uniform. Below are some of the images.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Peru Williams (@peruwilliams)

Williams wrote on Instagram, “Many thanks to ‘All the dawgs’ at the [OVO] family for allowing me to capture these moments.”

Can we please bring back bowl logos on shoulder pads? Who doesn’t love that iconic poinsettia on the shoulders?

1980 Holiday Bowl threads

The 1980 Holiday Bowl is an iconic game in BYU football history as the Cougars came back from 20 down in less than four minutes.

BYU won on a final Hail Mary from QB Jim McMahon to Clay Brown to take down the SMU Mustangs 46-45. You could say they started from the bottom, now they’re here as Holiday Bowl champions.

OK, I’ll see myself out.

Regardless, worldwide icon Drake only adds to the legend of that 1980 Holiday Bowl game by rocking a Clay Brown uniform. It’s a “rich flex.”

Vandy Creations Co-Founder Zach Vandermyde, who has collaborated with BYU on various projects, found another picture of Drake rocking the vintage BYU threads during his concert tour.

BYU opens its 2023 football season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo. Sadly, for new BYU fan Drake, no upcoming stops on his tour have him landing in Utah. He does spend a week in Big 12 Country, Texas, from September 11-18.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dolphins RB Chris Brooks Scores On Consecutive Drives In Preseason Game

Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks worked his way across the goal line for the second consecutive week of the NFL preseason game.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chiefs TE Matt Bushman Snags Touchdown Catch During NFL Preseason Game

Matt Bushman hauled in a touchdown reception during the NFL preseason game between the Cleveland Browns and Kansas City Chiefs.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Josh Jacobs Agrees To One-Year Deal With Las Vegas Raiders

Josh Jacobs took to social media Saturday to say, “I'm back,” after agreeing to a one-year deal to play for the Raiders this season.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Packers QB Jordan Love Tosses TD Pass In Third Straight Preseason Game

Former Utah State and current Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love threw a touchdown pass for the third consecutive NFL preseason game.

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Scoreless In Team USA Win Over New Zealand

Walker Kessler went scoreless as Team USA knocked off New Zealand in their FIBA World Cup opener in the Philippines on Saturday. 

20 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Vikings QB Jaren Hall Throws First Touchdown Pass Of NFL Preseason

Jaren Hall threw a touchdown pass for the first time as a pro player during the NFL preseason game between the Vikings and Cardinals.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Drake Seen Wearing Vintage BYU Football Jersey During Concert Tour