Drake Seen Wearing Vintage BYU Football Jersey During Concert Tour

PROVO, Utah – Drake has always been known as a big sports fan.

The worldwide entertainer rocks with the Toronto Raptors, Kentucky basketball, and other teams. Is one of those other teams BYU football?

For one night during his week in Los Angeles/Inglewood, California, earlier this month for his concert tour, “It’s All A Blur,” Drake was seen wearing a vintage BYU football jersey.

That’s going to cause some “headlines” in BYU circles.

Drake wears a BYU football uniform

Photographer Peru Williams shared pictures from on-location during Drake’s tour. He snapped photos of Drake rocking a 1980 Clay Brown Holiday Bowl uniform. Below are some of the images.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peru Williams (@peruwilliams)

Williams wrote on Instagram, “Many thanks to ‘All the dawgs’ at the [OVO] family for allowing me to capture these moments.”

Can we please bring back bowl logos on shoulder pads? Who doesn’t love that iconic poinsettia on the shoulders?

1980 Holiday Bowl threads

The 1980 Holiday Bowl is an iconic game in BYU football history as the Cougars came back from 20 down in less than four minutes.

BYU won on a final Hail Mary from QB Jim McMahon to Clay Brown to take down the SMU Mustangs 46-45. You could say they started from the bottom, now they’re here as Holiday Bowl champions.

OK, I’ll see myself out.

Regardless, worldwide icon Drake only adds to the legend of that 1980 Holiday Bowl game by rocking a Clay Brown uniform. It’s a “rich flex.”

Vandy Creations Co-Founder Zach Vandermyde, who has collaborated with BYU on various projects, found another picture of Drake rocking the vintage BYU threads during his concert tour.

HOLD UP! Is @Drake wearing a @BYUfootball Holiday Bowl jersey? I saw this pic of him and The Game’s daughter, and I’m 98% sure that’s a BYU jersey. What better way to celebrate 1 week til kickoff! GO COUGS! pic.twitter.com/rrlndQH5HM — Zack Vandermyde (@Zack_Vandy) August 26, 2023

BYU opens its 2023 football season on September 2 against Sam Houston in Provo. Sadly, for new BYU fan Drake, no upcoming stops on his tour have him landing in Utah. He does spend a week in Big 12 Country, Texas, from September 11-18.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

