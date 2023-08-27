On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Truck crashes into Leeds power pole, driver sustained minor injuries, police say

Aug 26, 2023, 6:22 PM

The car crash on 316 N Main Street in Leeds, Utah. (Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)...

The car crash on 316 N Main Street in Leeds, Utah. (Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A street in Leeds, Utah, was temporally shut down after a truck crashed into a power pole Saturday morning.

According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, the call came in at approximately 10:37 a.m. to the crash near 316 N Main Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a truck that crashed into a Rocky Mountain Power power pole.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said the truck driver only had minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.

The street was temporarily closed until RMP stabilized the damaged power pole.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

Police say University of South Carolina student fatally shot while trying to enter wrong home

Police say a University of South Carolina student from Connecticut was shot and killed as he apparently tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street.

20 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Michael Houck

2-year-old survives falling out of 3rd story window into flowerbed, police say

A toddler survived a 3-story fall from an apartment window with little injuries Saturday afternoon.

20 hours ago

(FILE) - Bryce Canyon National Park Sign...

Michael Houck

Arizona hiker found dead in Bryce Canyon National Park

An Arizona woman was found dead early Saturday morning after being reported missing Friday afternoon, authorities say.

20 hours ago

The missing Paightyn Jones, 15....

Michael Houck

Salt Lake City police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

Police are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing Friday night.

20 hours ago

The scene of the fatal crash near 1300 E 10600 S. (Mark Less/KSL TV...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash

One motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, police say.

20 hours ago

Crime scene tape and evidence markers at Midtown 360 apartments. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Overnight shooting injuries 3 victims, 5 suspects in custody, Orem police say

Police said at least three people were injured and five in custody Saturday following an overnight shooting at an Orem high-rise apartment complex.

20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Truck crashes into Leeds power pole, driver sustained minor injuries, police say