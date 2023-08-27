Truck crashes into Leeds power pole, driver sustained minor injuries, police say
Aug 26, 2023, 6:22 PM
(Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A street in Leeds, Utah, was temporally shut down after a truck crashed into a power pole Saturday morning.
According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, the call came in at approximately 10:37 a.m. to the crash near 316 N Main Street.
When first responders arrived, they found a truck that crashed into a Rocky Mountain Power power pole.
Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said the truck driver only had minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.
The street was temporarily closed until RMP stabilized the damaged power pole.