Truck crashes into Leeds power pole, driver sustained minor injuries, police say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Utah — A street in Leeds, Utah, was temporally shut down after a truck crashed into a power pole Saturday morning.

According to Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue, the call came in at approximately 10:37 a.m. to the crash near 316 N Main Street.

When first responders arrived, they found a truck that crashed into a Rocky Mountain Power power pole.

Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue said the truck driver only had minor injuries and refused to be transported to a hospital.

The street was temporarily closed until RMP stabilized the damaged power pole.