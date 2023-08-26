Dolphins RB Chris Brooks Scores On Consecutive Drives In Preseason Game

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars and new Miami Dolphins running back Chris Brooks worked his way across the goal line for the second consecutive week of the NFL preseason game.

Dolphins RB Chris Brooks Scores On Back-To-Back Drives

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted Brooks and the Dolphisn at EverBank Stadium in Florida on Saturday, August 26.

With 8:49 remaining in the third quarter, Brooks powered his way up the middle for a four-yard touchdown run.

Brooks’ rush cut Jacksonville’s lead to 24-12.

The run ended a 10-play, 72-yard drive that took 5:26 off the clock.

On the Dolphins’ next possession, Brooks went to work again.

With 13:02 left to play, the former BYU standout burst across the goal line for another four-yard touchdown.

Brooks’ second score trimmed Jacksonville’s lead to 31-18.

In the fourth quarter, Brooks had six carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns. Brooks also had one reception for 10 yards.

Miami’s game against Jacksonville is broadcast on NFL+.

The Dolphins kick off the regular season at the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS.

About Chris Brooks

Before his college career, Brooks was a standout player at El Camino High School. The Oceanside, California attended the University of California, Berkeley. Brooks played for the Golden Bears from 2018-21.

In his final season at California, Brooks rushed the ball 116 times for 607 yards and four touchdowns.

During his four seasons with the Bears, Brooks carried the ball 382 times for 1,734 yards and 14 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Brooks collected 50 receptions for 345 yards and seven touchdowns. Brooks averaged 4.5 yards per carry as a member of the Bears. He played in 41 games for Cal.

Following the 2021 season, the running back transferred to BYU.

Brooks was an alternate captain during his lone season with the Cougars. The senior was a standout on BYU’s offensive with 817 yards and six touchdowns on 130 rushes. He also hauled in 10 catches for 98 yards.

Touchdown for Christopher Brooks and BYU is down just one score. 👀 📺 : @nbc and @peacock pic.twitter.com/Nlwo21uhsS — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) October 9, 2022

During BYU’s New Mexico Bowl victory over SMU, Brooks ran the ball 19 times for 88 yards and a touchdown.

Brooks appeared in 11 games for the Cougars, including eight starts. He averaged 6.3 yards per carry as a member of BYU’s football program.

