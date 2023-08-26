Second Game Of 2023 NFL Preseason Called Early Due To Injured Player

SALT LAKE CITY – For the second time in the 2023 NFL preseason, a game has been called and ended early due to an injured player.

Another NFL Preseason Game Called Due To Injured Player

The Week 3 contest between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars game was suspended midway through the final quarter.

The Jaguars hosted the Dolphins at EverBank Stadium in Florida on Saturday, August 26.

It was the second game of the preseason to be called off before a full 60 minutes of game time.

With 8:35 remaining in the fourth quarter, Dolphins rookie Daewood Davis suffered an injury on a 3rd and 3 play at the Miami 41-yard line.

“Upon mutual agreement of the teams, tonight’s preseason game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars has been suspended,” the Dolphins posted on social media.

“The game has been called,” the Jaguars shared.

“Dolphins WR Daewood Davis suffered an injury in tonight’s game and has been taken to Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all extremities,” the Dolphins added.

The Jaguars were declared the winners by a score of 31-18.

Patriots-Packers Game Suspended After Bolden Hurt

A week earlier, the Week 2 preseason game between the New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers was suspended after a player was injured and carted off the field in the second half.

With 10:38 to go in the fourth quarter, New England’s Isaiah Bolden suffered an injury on a 3rd & 7 play from the Patriots’ 25-yard line.

Bolden, a rookie from Jackson State, was attended to by medical personnel, strapped onto a backboard, and carted off the field.

Bill Belichick, head coach of the Patriots, and Matt LaFleur, head coach of the Packers, both agreed to suspend the contest at the 10:38 mark. Officials called the game after the coaches’ agreement.

The Patriots provided an update on Bolden shortly after the game ended.

“Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden sustained an injury during the fourth quarter of tonight’s game,” the Patriots announced on social media. “He had feeling in all his extremities, but has been taken to a local hospital for further tests and observation.”

The Patriots were declared winners by the score of 21-17.

Prior to his injury, Bolden had three total tackles and two solo tackles.

Last season, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills suffered cardiac arrest during a regular season game. The contest was suspended for the evening and ultimately not rescheduled for a later date.

