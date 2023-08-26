On The Site:
Real Salt Lake Game Against Houston Goes Into Weather Delay

Aug 26, 2023, 9:05 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In the 60th minute of Real Salt Lake and Houston’s match on Saturday, the game was delayed due to severe weather in the area.

Just after halftime, rain began pouring down on America First Field.

As soon as the officials saw lightning, the game was stopped for the time being.

RSL trailed by two, 2-0, to Houston when the game was called.

A timeframe for resuming play has yet to be released.

Real Salt Lake Aims For Revenge Against Houston Dynamo FC

After suffering a loss to the Houston Dynamo in the U.S. Open Cup, Real Salt Lake prepares for the Dynamo to come into town this Saturday.

RSL lost, 3-1, at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston on Wednesday.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Drops To Houston Dynamo In U.S. Open Cup Semifinal

RSL currently sits in the Western Conference’s third seed with a record of 10-7-7.

At 9-10-5, Houston holds the 6-seed.

RSL and the Dynamo last faced off in MLS play in early May. The game ended in a scoreless draw.

RELATED: RSL Gets Second-Straight Shutout In Draw Against Houston Dynamo FC

After Anderson Julio scored the equalizer in the second half of the U.S. Open Cup game, Houston went on to score two unanswered goals.

With the win, Houston secured a spot in the finals against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami. They also earned a spot in next year’s Concacaf Champions Cup.

Four of Real Salt Lake’s next six games will be played at America First Field.

RSL’s last loss in MLS regular season play came on May 31 against the LA Galaxy.

The boys in claret and cobalt will look to extend this streak against the Dynamo.

How To Watch Real Salt Lake

All Major League Soccer games are broadcasted on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

All Real Salt Lake English-language radio coverage for the 2023 season and beyond will be carried on various KSL radio signals. KSL Sports Zone (97.5 FM/1280 AM) and KSL Newsradio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) are both stations under the Bonneville International umbrella.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

