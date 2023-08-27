On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Illegal drugs and firearms seized from downtown New Yorker Nightclub by Salt Lake police

Aug 27, 2023, 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Brittany Tait's Profile Picture

BY BRITTANY TAIT


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department executed a court-authorized search warrant at the New Yorker nightclub, located at 60 West Market Street, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

During the search warrant on Saturday morning, detectives seized four firearms, more than 100 bottles of alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, and cash.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department said this raid came after nearly 8 weeks of investigation and an uptick in patrols and police visibility.

“We saw a rash of violent crime happening down here on Market Street,” Brent Weisberg, SLCPD spokesperson said. “Our Bike Squad did a remarkable job. Our officers were immediately responsive: increasing patrols and reassuring neighbors and business owners that they were safe.”

In early June, patrol officers noticed a dangerous trend. Weisberg said groups of people would drink until extremely intoxicated and then initiate fights in parking lots near the New Yorker nightclub.

“Those fights would ultimately result in people pulling out firearms and shooting each other,” Weisberg said. “Our tipping point came when we had someone die in our community. They were shot and killed in June, and we knew we needed to take a focused and intentional look at what was happening down here.”

The area in question is close to West Temple and Main Street in the downtown Entertainment District.

“We are just a stone’s throw away from main street,” Weisberg said. “Families are going out to dinner and shopping; we will not tolerate this level of violence.”

Between June 9 and July 15, 2023, the efforts of the enhanced patrol operations resulted in the arrest of 15 people, the seizure of six firearms, including three rifles, more than 30 traffic stops, and more than 50 community contacts with officers. Additionally, officers have seized cocaine and marijuana during their work.

“We do believe there is criminal conduct happening at the New Yorker,” Weisberg said. “We have witnessed gunfire spill onto our streets after people drink too much alcohol and turn to guns. This was happening between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. on and near Market Street.”

The Salt Lake City Police Department’s SWAT Team, Special Investigations Unit, Gang Unit, Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, Central Patrol Division Bike Squad, Pioneer Patrol Division Bike Squad, and the SLCPD’s Public Order Unit all assisted with executing Saturday’s early morning court-authorized search warrant.

As a result of Saturday’s search, officers booked two people into the Salt Lake County Metro Jail on charges of unlawful drug possession with the intent to distribute and the illegal possession of a firearm. The names and ages of the two men arrested were not immediately available.

“The search had a lot of risk to it,” Weisberg continued. “And we want to thank all jurisdictions. This was really a department-wide effort to execute the warrant so safely so that no one was injured. There were many people in the club when we arrived shortly after 1 a.m., and everyone complied. We have boots on the ground, and safety is of utmost importance.”

Salt Lake City Fire also responded Saturday morning, shutting down the New Yorker nightclub and noting the structure did not meet the fire code.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

Murray City Police Department (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson

Murray man arrested after shots fired at SWAT encounter

Murray City SWAT team responded to a scene in Murray after a suspect had fired shots from inside a motorhome.

12 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

Police say University of South Carolina student fatally shot while trying to enter wrong home

Police say a University of South Carolina student from Connecticut was shot and killed as he apparently tried to enter the wrong home on his off-campus street.

2 days ago

Jacksonville police officers block the perimeter of the scene of a mass shooting, Saturday, Aug. 26...

Associated Press

The shooter who killed 3 at a Jacksonville store was targeting Black people, sheriff says

Jacksonville's sheriff says a white gunman who killed three people at a Dollar General store was racially motivated and hated Black people.

2 days ago

Crime scene tape and evidence markers at Midtown 360 apartments. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Overnight shooting injuries 3 victims, 5 suspects in custody, Orem police say

Police said at least three people were injured and five in custody Saturday following an overnight shooting at an Orem high-rise apartment complex.

2 days ago

The British Museum has begun recovering some items that were taken from the prestigious institution...

Niamh Kennedy, CNN

About 2,000 items were taken from British Museum, chair says

The British Museum has begun recovering some items that were taken from the prestigious institution and sold online, museum chair George Osborne said on Saturday.

2 days ago

Flower bouquets are left in memory of the shooting victims on top of a water pipe as law enforcemen...

Associated Press

A father describes rushing his 7-month-old to safety during a California biker bar shooting

Ryan Guidus was enjoying a spontaneous night out Wednesday with his 7-month-old daughter and mother-in-law at Cook’s Corner, a favorite family spot in Southern California that he’s frequented since his own childhood, when gunshots rang out.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Illegal drugs and firearms seized from downtown New Yorker Nightclub by Salt Lake police