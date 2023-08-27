On The Site:
Two Star BYU Athletes Announce Engagement To Each Other

Aug 27, 2023

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – There’s a new power couple among BYU athletes on campus.

That would be BYU stars Kingsley Suamataia from the football team and Nani Falatea on the women’s basketball squad. The two announced their engagement on Instagram on Sunday.

BYU athletes Kingsley Suamataia and Nani Falatea engaged

“Type of love I’ve prayed for … I love you so much @nanifalatea,” wrote Suamataia on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lealani Falatea (@nanifalatea)

Falatea and Suamataia are among the best players on the respective BYU teams.

Stars in BYU sports

Suamataia enters the 2023 football season as the lone preseason All-Big 12 selection in the BYU program. Numerous mock drafts have tabbed the former Orem High star as a future first-round pick in next April’s NFL draft.

Suamataia started 12 games last season at right tackle. He will anchor the left tackle spot this fall, filling the void left behind by Indianapolis Colts tackle Blake Freeland.

Nani Falatea was the only sophomore in the WCC last year to earn All-WCC First Team recognition. Falatea started in all 33 games last season from the guard line and averaged 15.3 points, 4.5 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game.

Like Suamataia, Falatea grew up in Utah. She prepped at East High School and later finished her high school career at Herriman High. Falatea was the 6A MVP as a senior.

Suamataia and the BYU football kick off the 2023 season this week when they take on Sam Houston on Saturday, September 2, in Provo.

Falatea and the women’s basketball team wrapped up a foreign tour in southern Italy as they continue preparations for their first season in the Big 12 Conference.

Congrats to Suamataia and Falatea on the engagement.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

