Lauri Markkanen, Finland Eliminated From FIBA World Cup

Aug 27, 2023, 11:32 AM

SALT LAKE CITY – It was a rough second day of group play for members of the Utah Jazz at the FIBA World Cup.

While Kelly Olynyk and Canada proved to be a serious contender in their win over Lebanon, Lauri Markkanen and Finland, Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines, and Simone Fontecchio and Italy all found themselves on the losing end.

Here’s a look at Sunday’s results at the FIBA World Cup.

Finland, France Eliminated At FIBA World Cup

After falling to Australia on Friday morning, Finland was officially eliminated after a surprising 98-88 loss to Japan.

The victory marked Japan’s first-ever victory over a European team in FIBA play and dropped Finland to 0-2 in the group stage.

Markkanen had an impressive 27 points and 12 rebounds, but Japan erased an 18 point second half deficit to stun Finland.

The All-Star forward will conclude his FIBA tournament on Tuesday against Germany at 1:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Clarkson, Philippines On Brink Of Elimination

Clarkson and the Filipino national team also opened group play with consecutive losses, dropping to 0-2 after falling to Angola 80-70.

The Jazz guard had 21 points and seven assists but shot just 1-8 from the three-point line in the loss.

Clarkson and the Philippines will face Italy on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+ needing a win to keep their hopes of advancing beyond group play alive.

Olynyk, Canada Crush Lebanon

After crushing France to open group play on Friday, the Canadians once again showed their dominance in a 128-73 win over Lebanon.

Olynyk had a well-rounded 12 point, eight rebound, five assist performance in the victory in only 18 minutes on the floor.

With the win, Canada has guaranteed it will advance beyond group play, even before facing Latvia on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Fontecchio, Italy Fall To Dominican Republic

Simone Fontecchio scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, but shot just 4-15 from the floor and 1-8 from three as Italy fell to the Dominican Republic 87-82.

The Italians will look to advance past group play when they face Clarkson and the Philippines on Tuesday.

The game will tip off at 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

France Stunned By Latvia

After earning the silver medal at the 2020 Olympic Games, France was eliminated in group play after a stunning loss to Latvia.

Former Jazzman Rudy Gobert scored nine points and grabbed seven rebounds, but attempted just one field goal in France’s loss.

As the host country of the 2024 Olympic Games, France has already qualified for next year’s tournament.

Walker Kessler, Team USA Retake Floor Monday

After downing New Zealand to open group play, Team USA will retake the floor on Monday when they face Greece.

The star-studded roster will complete group play on Wednesday against Jordan.

ESPN2 will carry each game for Team USA throughout tournament group play.

Monday, August 28 vs. Greece: 6:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2
Wednesday, August 30 vs. Jordan: 2:30 a.m. MST on ESPN2

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

Lauri Markkanen, Finland Eliminated From FIBA World Cup