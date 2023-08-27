On The Site:
GUN VIOLENCE

Murray man arrested after shots fired at SWAT encounter

Aug 27, 2023

Murray City Police Department (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Murray City Police Department (Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


MURRAY, Utah — A man was arrested after pointing a rifle at a victim and breaking an active protective order. The suspect allegedly fired the rifle during the arrest in the direction of a Murray City SWAT vehicle.

On Saturday evening, police received a call about a suspect, Taylor Richards, pointing a gun out of a window at the chest of a victim. Police say he is also accused of leaving a voicemail that sounds like a gunshot to a different victim’s phone — the victim with a protective order.

Police arrived at the scene of a motorhome in Murray on Saturday evening where Richards was inside.

After being asked to come out, Richards instead fired the rifle from inside the motorhome. Subsequently, Murray City SWAT team arrived on the scene shortly after.

As the SWAT team approached, Richards fired another shot that police say landed six feet in front of the SWAT vehicle nearby.

Four police officers were able to make it inside the motorhome where they negotiated with Richards. During the negotiation, Richards surrendered after police said: “…after less than lethal products were introduced into his vehicle.”

During the negotiation, Richards openly admitted to using halogenic mushrooms, ketamine, and consuming alcohol.

