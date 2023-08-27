2023 BYU Cougars Football Roster

PROVO, Utah – The 2023 BYU football roster. All players on BYU’s first Big 12 team on this roster are listed by position group.

KSL Sports will continue to keep this roster updated throughout the season.

2023 BYU Football Roster

The BYU football roster for the 2023 season is listed alphabetically within position groups.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis | #10 | 6-3 | 215 lbs | RS-Senior | Pittsburgh

Cade Fennegan | #11 | 6-2 | 190 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Boise State

Jake Retzlaff | #12 | 6-1 | 205 lbs | Junior | Riverside City College

Nick Billoups | #15 | 6-1 | 203 lbs | RS-Sophomore | University of Utah

Cole Hagen | #16 | 6-1 | 185 lbs | Freshman | Corner Canyon High School (UT)

Ryder Burton | #18 | 6-2 | 200 lbs | Freshman | Springville High School (UT)

Running Back

Aidan Robbins | #3 | 6-3 | 240 lbs | RS-Junior | UNLV

Miles Davis | #4 | 6-0 | 210 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Las Vegas High School (NV)

Hinckley Folau Ropati | #7 | 5-9 | 215 lbs | Senior | Cerritos College

Deion Smith | #20 | 6-0 | 200 lbs | Senior | Colorado

Enoch Nawahine | #21 | 5-10 | 210 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Utah State

LJ Martin | #27 | 6-2 | 205 lbs | Freshman | Canutillo High School (TX)

Nukuluve Helu | #30 | 6-1 | 215 lbs | Freshman | Tooele High School (UT)

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps | #0 | 5-11 | 187 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Mater Dei High School (CA)

Keanu Hill | #1 | 6-4 | 215 lbs | RS-Junior | Trinity High School (TX)

Chase Roberts | #2 | 6-4 | 210 lbs | RS-Sophomore | American Fork High School (UT)

Darius Lassiter | #5 | 6-3 | 205 lbs | RS-Senior | Eastern Michigan

Keelan Marion | #17 | 6-0 | 200 lbs | RS-Sophomore | UConn

Hobbs Nyberg | #23 | 5-10 | 195 lbs | Junior | Dixie High School (UT)

Jojo Phillips | #28 | 6-5 | 190 lbs | Freshman | Sierra Canyon High School (UT)

Jake Hill | #29 | 6-2 | 190 lbs | Freshman | Snow Canyon High School (UT)

Kevin Doe | #31 | 6-3 | 190 lbs | Freshman | East High School (UT)

Talmage Gunther | #36 | 5-11 | 190 lbs | RS-Junior | Lone Peak High School (UT)

Koa Eldredge | #80 | 5-11 | 195 lbs | Freshman | Punahou High School (HI)

Parker Kingston | #82 | 5-11 | 180 lbs | RS-Freshman | Roy High School (UT)

Dom Henry | #86 | 5-11 | 175 lbs | RS-Freshman | Nease High School (FL)

Devin Downing | #88 | 6-1 | 190 lbs | Freshman | American Fork High School (UT)

Kade Moore | #89 | 5-11 | 185 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Lehi High School (UT)

Tight End

Jackson Bowers | #19 | 6-5 | 245 lbs | Freshman | Mountain View High School (AZ)

Mason Fakahua | #22 | 6-2 | 240 lbs | Junior | Cedar City High School (UT)

Bentley Redden | #35 | 6-5 | 225 lbs | Freshman | San Clemente High School (CA)

Ray Paulo | #42 | 6-3 | 255 lbs | RS-Junior | Allan Hancock College

Nason Coleman | #49 | 6-2 | 235 lbs | Freshman | Chandler High School (AZ)

Isaac Rex | #83 | 6-6 | 255 lbs | RS-Junior | San Clemente High School (CA)

Anthony Olsen | #85 | 6-4 | 235 lbs | RS-Freshman | Olympus High School (UT)

Ethan Erickson | #87 | 6-5 | 240 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Kahuku High School

Mata’ava Ta’ase | #99 | 6-3 | 255 lbs | Junior | Southern Utah

Offensive Line

Sonny Makasini | #51 | 6-3 | 325 lbs | RS-Freshman | Timpview High School (UT)

Ben Ward | #52 | 6-4 | 290 lbs | RS-Junior | Dallastown High School (Washington D.C.)

Paul Maile | #54 | 6-2 | 300 lbs | RS-Senior | University of Utah

Joseph Paulo | #55 | 6-8 | 330 lbs | Junior | College of San Mateo

Jake Eichorn | #56 | 6-5 | 295 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Weber State

Tyler Little | #60 | 6-6 | 295 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Butte College

Weylin Lapuaho | #61 | 6-4 | 310 lbs | Sophomore | Utah State

Brayden Keim | #64 | 6-9 | 310 lbs | RS-Junior | Alta High School (UT)

Ian Fitzgerald | #65 | 6-6 | 305 lbs | RS-Senior | Missouri State

Peter Falaniko | #68 | 6-3 | 315 lbs | RS-Freshman | Pine View High School (UT)

Simi Moala | #69 | 6-7 | 310 lbs | RS-Senior | University of Utah

Connor Pay | #70 | 6-5 | 312 lbs | Junior | Lone Peak High School (UT)

Weston Jones | #73 | 6-5 | 280 lbs | Freshman | Romeo High School (MI)

Trevin Ostler | #74 | 6-4 | 330 lbs | RS-Freshman | Bountiful High School (UT)

Sam Dawe | #75 | 6-3 | 305 lbs | RS-Freshman | Idaho State

Caleb Etienne | #76 | 6-8 | 330 lbs | RS-Junior | Oklahoma State

Jake Griffin | #77 | 6-5 | 285 lbs | Freshman | Red Mountain High School (AZ)

Kingsley Suamataia | #78 | 6-6 | 315 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Oregon

Kaden Chidester | #79 | 6-8 | 290 lbs | Freshman | Richfield High School (UT)

Defensive End

Isaiah Bagnah | #13 | 6-4 | 235 lbs | RS-Junior | Boise State

Michael Daley | #45 | 6-2 | 235 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Lone Peak High School (UT)

John Henry Daley | #46 | 6-5 | 225 lbs | Freshman | Lone Peak High School (UT)

Bodie Schoonover | #48 | 6-3 | 245 lbs | RS-Freshman | American Fork High School (UT)

Nuuletau Sellesin | #56 | 6-1 | 247 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Weber State

Aisea Moa | #58 | 6-2 | 245 lbs | RS-Freshman | Weber High School (UT)

Logan Lutui | #59 | 6-1 | 255 lbs | RS-Junior | Weber State

Tyler Batty | #92 | 6-5 | 273 lbs | Junior | Payson High School (UT)

Blake Mangelson | #93 | 6-5 | 260 lbs | Junior | Juab High School (UT)

Defensive Tackle

Atunaisa Mahe | #62 | 6-1 | 315 lbs | RS-Senior | West Jordan High School (UT)

David Latu | #90 | 6-4 | 300 lbs | Sophomore | Snow College

Jackson Cravens | #91 | 6-2 | 305 lbs | RS-Senior | Boise State

John Nelson | #94 | 6-4 | 275 lbs | Junior | Salem Hills High School (UT)

Caden Haws | #95 | 6-2 | 305 lbs | RS-Junior | Pulaski Academy (AR)

Bruce Mitchell | #96 | 6-4 | 300 lbs | RS-Sophomore | South Summit High School (UT)

Wyatt Dawe | #98 | 6-0 | 295 lbs | Sophomore | Southern Utah

Joshua Singh | #99 | 6-0 | 275 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Orem High School (UT)

Linebacker

Ben Bywater | #2 | 6-3 | 235 lbs | RS-Junior | Olympus High School (UT)

Chaz Ah You | #3 | 6-2 | 220 lbs | RS-Senior | Westlake High School (UT)

AJ Vongphachanh | #10 | 6-3 | 235 lbs | RS-Senior | Utah State

Harrison Taggart | #11 | 6-1 | 216 lbs | RS-Freshman | Oregon

Isaiah Glasker | #16 | 6-5 | 220 lbs | RS-Freshman | Bingham High School (UT)

Ace Kaufusi | #19 | 6-4 | 205 lbs | Freshman | Kahuku High School (HI)

Ammon Hannemann | #22 | 6-2 | 211 lbs | RS-Junior | Lone Peak High School (UT)

Miles Hall | #30 | 6-1 | 205 lbs | Freshman | Skyline High School (UT)

Max Tooley | #31 | 6-2 | 215 lbs | RS-Senior | Bountiful High School (UT)

Maika Kaufusi | #34 | 6-3 | 210 lbs | Freshman | Alta High School (UT)

Sione Moa | #41 | 6-1 | 230 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Utah State

Naseri Danielson | #43 | 6-0 | 195 lbs | Freshman | St. Mary’s High School (CA)

Lucky Finau | #49 | 5-11 | 230 lbs | Freshman | Alta High School (UT)

Kason Krebs | #50 | 6-0 | 210 lbs | RS-Freshman | Southern Utah

Fisher Jackson | #53 | 6-5 | 230 lbs | Junior | Herriman High School (UT)

Siale Esera | #54 | 6-3 | 245 lbs | Freshman | Timpview High School (UT)

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson | #0 | 5-11 | 170 lbs | Junior | Utah State

Caleb Christensen | #4 | 5-10 | 183 lbs | Junior | Sky View High School (UT)

Eddie Heckard | #5 | 5-10 | 190 lbs | RS-Senior | Weber State

Kamden Garrett | #7 | 5-11 | 181 lbs | Senior | Weber State

Mory Bamba | #19 | 6-3 | 180 lbs | RS-Junior | Tyler Junior College (TX)

Jacob Boren | #20 | 5-9 | 180 lbs | Senior | Highland High School (UT)

Dylan Flowers | #21 | 5-11 | 180 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Southern Utah

Marcus McKenzie | #27 | 5-11 | 172 lbs | Freshman | Pine View High School (UT)

Jayden Dunlap | #29 | 6-0 | 173 lbs | Junior | Cerritos College

Quenton Rice | #30 | 6-1 | 195 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Faith Lutheran High School (NV)

Zion Allen | #35 | 6-1 | 160 lbs | RS-Freshman | Manteca High School (CA)

Evan Johnson | #36 | 6-0 | 175 lbs | RS-Freshman | Stevenson High School (CA)

Safety

Micah Harper | #1 | 5-10 | 192 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Basha High School (AZ)

Malik Moore | #12 | 6-0 | 195 lbs | RS-Senior | Point Loma High School (CA)

Preston Rex | #17 | 6-0 | 191 lbs | RS-Freshman | San Clemente High School (CA)

Chika Ebunoha | #23 | 6-0 | 180 lbs | RS-Freshman | Marana High School (AZ)

Talan Alfrey | #25 | 6-2 | 205 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Auburn Mountainview High School (WA)

Ethan Slade | #26 | 6-0 | 190 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Orem High School (UT)

Tanner Wall | #28 | 6-1 | 200 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Yorktown High School (VA)

Ty Burke | #32 | 6-1 | 175 lbs | Freshman | Syracuse High School (UT)

Raider Damuni | #33 | 6-1 | 210 lbs | Freshman | Timpview High School (UT)

Malae Tanuvasa | #37 | 6-0 | 180 lbs | RS-Freshman | University of Utah

Crew Wakley | #38 | 6-0 | 203 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Utah State

Petey Tuipulotu | #42 | 6-3 | 195 lbs | RS-Freshman | Nation Ford High School (SC)

Kicker

Jordan Kapisi | #37 | 6-0 | 190 lbs | Freshman | Punahou High School (HI)

Will Ferrin | #44 | 6-3 | 175 lbs | RS-Sophomore | Boise State

Matthias Dunn | #97 | 6-0 | 205 lbs | Freshman | Wasatch High School (UT)

Punter

Ryan Rehkow | #24 | 6-5 | 235 lbs | RS-Junior | Central Valley High School (WA)

Landon Rehkow | #39 | 6-1 | 170 lbs | Freshman | Central Valley High School (WA)

Deep Snapper

Dalton Riggs | #47 | 6-3 | 225 lbs | RS-Freshman | Eagle High School (ID)

Austin Riggs | #84 | 6-4 | 230 lbs | Junior | Eagle High School (ID)

