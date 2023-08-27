On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tony Finau Ties For 20th At TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland Wins FedEx Cup

Aug 27, 2023, 5:26 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for 20th place on the leaderboard at the 2023 TOUR Championship in late August.

Tony Finau At 2023 TOUR Championship

The TOUR Championship was played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from August 24-27.

RELATED: Black Desert Resort Putting On For Utah As Host For PGA, LPGA Tours

Finau tied for 20th place at the tournament and Viktor Hovland won the 2023 FedEx Cup championship by winning the event.

The first and second days of the tournament mirrored Finau’s third and fourth rounds. He opened the TOUR Championship with days of 70 and 68. Finau closed his play with rounds of 70 and 68 on the weekend.

On Sunday’s fourth and final round, Finau recorded four birdies and two bogeys.

Finau ended the tourney at six-under-par and tied for 20th place with Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.

Since he won the Mexico Open in April, Finau has posted finishes of T23, T72, missed cut, T32, T45, missed cut, missed cut, T7, 64th place, T37, and T20.

TOUR Championship Leaderboard

RELATED STORIES

1. Viktor Hovland (-27)

2. Xander Schauffele (-22)

3. Wyndham Clark (-16)

4. Rory McIlroy (-14)

5. Patrick Cantlay (-13)

T6. Tommy Fleetwood (-11)

T6. Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T6.Collin Morikawa (-11)

T9. Sam Burns (-10)

T9. Matt Fitzpatrick (-10)

T9. Max Homa (-10)

T9. Adam Schenk (-10)

T9. Keegan Bradley (-10)

Last year’s winner was Rory McIlroy.

Next up on the PGA Tour schedule is the Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) in Napa, California. The Fortinet Championship will be held from September 14-17. Last year’s Fortinet Championship winner was Max Homa.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local NFL Players Dazzle During Final Week Of 2023 Preseason

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Waived/Released By NFL Teams Following Preseason

Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah were waived/released by teams following the preseason and ahead of the regular season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2023 BYU Cougars Football Roster

BYU's roster heading into year one in the Big 12 Conference.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Should Go With Upside At QB, Start Nate Johnson Against Florida

The biggest question surrounding Utah in fall camp and now in game week is about the health of the quarterback situation for the Utes.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dallas Cowboys Beat Las Vegas Raiders In Preseason Finale

Will Grier had a hand in four touchdowns in Dallas' 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason finale Saturday night.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bold Predictions For BYU Football In 2023

Bold predictions entering the 2023 BYU football season.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Tony Finau Ties For 20th At TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland Wins FedEx Cup