Tony Finau Ties For 20th At TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland Wins FedEx Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for 20th place on the leaderboard at the 2023 TOUR Championship in late August.

Tony Finau At 2023 TOUR Championship

The TOUR Championship was played at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia from August 24-27.

Finau tied for 20th place at the tournament and Viktor Hovland won the 2023 FedEx Cup championship by winning the event.

The first and second days of the tournament mirrored Finau’s third and fourth rounds. He opened the TOUR Championship with days of 70 and 68. Finau closed his play with rounds of 70 and 68 on the weekend.

192 yards ➡️ 1 FOOT 😳@TonyFinauGolf almost holes it for an albatross @TOURChamp. pic.twitter.com/mzqa5SdFtQ — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 25, 2023

On Sunday’s fourth and final round, Finau recorded four birdies and two bogeys.

Finau ended the tourney at six-under-par and tied for 20th place with Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim.

Since he won the Mexico Open in April, Finau has posted finishes of T23, T72, missed cut, T32, T45, missed cut, missed cut, T7, 64th place, T37, and T20.

TOUR Championship Leaderboard

1. Viktor Hovland (-27)

2. Xander Schauffele (-22)

3. Wyndham Clark (-16)

4. Rory McIlroy (-14)

5. Patrick Cantlay (-13)

T6. Tommy Fleetwood (-11)

T6. Scottie Scheffler (-11)

T6.Collin Morikawa (-11)

T9. Sam Burns (-10)

T9. Matt Fitzpatrick (-10)

T9. Max Homa (-10)

T9. Adam Schenk (-10)

T9. Keegan Bradley (-10)

Viktor Hovland is the 2023 #FedExCup champion! This win @TOURChamp is his third victory of the season 🏆 pic.twitter.com/GRuHFLzDqT — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 27, 2023

Last year’s winner was Rory McIlroy.

Next up on the PGA Tour schedule is the Fortinet Championship at the Silverado Resort and Spa (North Course) in Napa, California. The Fortinet Championship will be held from September 14-17. Last year’s Fortinet Championship winner was Max Homa.

