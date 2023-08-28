Motorcyclist killed, passenger sent to hospital after crashing into parked cars

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — A motorcycle driver was killed after they crashed after failing a turn early Sunday morning, police say.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, at approximately 12:40 a.m., the motorcycle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on 9350 West near 450 South.

“The driver of the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road and struck two parked cars,” the UHP press release stated.

UHP said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. The motorcyclist’s passenger was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.