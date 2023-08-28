On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Utah driver rolls off the road in Idaho after striking a deer, police say

Aug 27, 2023, 6:27 PM

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)

(ISP/Facebook)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A Utahn was sent to an Idaho hospital after crashing into a deer without her seatbelt, Idaho State Police say.

On Sunday at approximately 11:16 AM, a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a 2017 Keystone camp trailer was westbound on state Route 30, east of McCammon, Idaho.


“The driver swerved to miss and struck a deer. He overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle,” the Idaho State Police press release read. “The pickup and trailer rolled off the right shoulder.”

Police said a 40-year-old female passenger was transported to a hospital by ambulance as she was not wearing her seatbelt. The 45-year-old male driver and a juneville passenger wore their seatbelts and did not need transport.

All three individuals were from Ogden, Utah.

Idaho State Police did not say what injuries the three Utahns had.

Police said the right lane of U.S. 30 was closed for about three and a half hours.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

The scene of the fatal crash on 9350 West near 450 South....

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed, passenger sent to hospital after crashing into parked cars

A motorcyclist was killed after they crashed after failing a turn early Sunday morning, police say.

22 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Michael Houck

2-year-old survives falling out of 3rd story window into flowerbed, police say

A toddler survived a 3-story fall from an apartment window with little injuries Saturday afternoon.

2 days ago

The car crash on 316 N Main Street in Leeds, Utah. (Hurricane Valley Fire & Rescue)...

Michael Houck

Truck crashes into Leeds power pole, driver sustained minor injuries, police say

A street in Leeds, Utah, was temporally shut down after a truck crashed into a power pole Saturday morning.

2 days ago

The scene of the fatal crash near 1300 E 10600 S. (Mark Less/KSL TV...

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed in Sandy crash

One motorcyclist is dead after a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning, police say.

2 days ago

Members of the Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team investigate a critical injury crash at 600 South ...

Josh Ellis

Four injured, one critically, in Salt Lake City crash; two arrested

One person was critically injured while three others were hurt in a crash early Friday morning.

3 days ago

...

Eliza Pace and Shelby Lofton, KSL TV

One killed in West Jordan plane crash

One person was killed in a small plane crash in West Jordan Wednesday.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah driver rolls off the road in Idaho after striking a deer, police say