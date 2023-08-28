Utah driver rolls off the road in Idaho after striking a deer, police say

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — A Utahn was sent to an Idaho hospital after crashing into a deer without her seatbelt, Idaho State Police say.

On Sunday at approximately 11:16 AM, a 2017 GMC Sierra pickup pulling a 2017 Keystone camp trailer was westbound on state Route 30, east of McCammon, Idaho.



“The driver swerved to miss and struck a deer. He overcorrected and lost control of his vehicle,” the Idaho State Police press release read. “The pickup and trailer rolled off the right shoulder.”

Police said a 40-year-old female passenger was transported to a hospital by ambulance as she was not wearing her seatbelt. The 45-year-old male driver and a juneville passenger wore their seatbelts and did not need transport.

All three individuals were from Ogden, Utah.

Idaho State Police did not say what injuries the three Utahns had.

Police said the right lane of U.S. 30 was closed for about three and a half hours.