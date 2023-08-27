Local Players Waived/Released By NFL Teams Following Preseason

SALT LAKE CITY – Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah were waived/released by teams following the preseason and ahead of the 2023 regular season.

Local NFL Players Waived/Released

On Sunday, August 27, the NFL preseason came to an end after four weeks worth of exhibitions.

With the end of the preseason games, a series of transactions by teams came along too. Ahead of the regular season, teams are required to trim their rosters down to 53 players by Tuesday, August 29.

Ahead of the deadline, multiple local NFL players were waived or released, including former Utah Utes standout Darrin Paulo and former Utah State Aggies Darwin Thompson and Nick Vigil.

All three players saw action with their respective former teams during the 2023 preseason.

Paulo was released by the Lions after spending the last year in Detroit.

#Lions announce roster moves: RELEASED

DL Christian Covington

OL Bobby Hart

OL Germain Ifedi

WR Jason Moore

RB Devine Ozigbo



WAIVED

WR Trinity Benson

WR Avery Davis

OL Obinna Eze

TE Daniel Helm

OL Alex Mollette

S Scott Nelson

OL Darrin Paulo

CB Colby Richardson — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 27, 2023

The Raiders announced that Thompson was waived a few weeks after he joined Las Vegas on August 12. Vigil was released by the Jets after joining the New York franchise on August 6, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

We have made the following roster moves.

📰 https://t.co/yOjjJNlpA1 pic.twitter.com/jwAlWQGqtT — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 27, 2023

About Darrin Paulo

Prior to his NFL career, Paulo was a standout player for the Utes.

The Sacramento, California native started his career at Utah by using his redshirt in 2015. In 2016, Paulo played in all 13 games on special teams. In 2017, Paulo was inserted into the starting lineup at right tackle where he played and started all 13 games.

As a junior in 2018, Paulo stayed at right tackle as a starter and played in 13 games. He missed the regular season clash with Washington. In his final collegiate season, Paulo moved over to left tackle. He played in all 14 games for the Utes and was named first-team All-Pac-12.

Following his college career, Paulo joined the NFL as an undrafted free agent signing with the New Orleans Saints. After a stint with the Denver Broncos, Paulo joined the Lions in 2022.

During his time in the league, Paulo has spent time with the Saints, Broncos, and Lions.

About Darwin Thompson

Prior to his NFL career, the Tulsa, Oklahoma native was a standout player at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College and Utah State.

After a couple of seasons in junior college, Thompson transferred to USU ahead of the 2018 season. In his lone year with the Aggies, Thompson ran the ball 153 times for 1,044 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also hauled in 23 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

The Kansas City Chiefs selected Thompson with the No. 214 overall pick during the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Thompson played for the Chiefs from 2019-20.

He helped Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV.

In addition to playing for the Chiefs, Thompson has spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.

During his NFL career, the former USU standout has recorded 64 carries for 225 yards and two touchdowns. He’s also posted 16 catches for 108 yards and a touchdown.

About Nick Vigil

Prior to his NFL career, Vigil played at Utah State from 2012-15. Following his college career, the Plain City, Utah native was selected by the Bengals during the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals. Vigil joined the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent in 2020. After one year with the Chargers, the linebacker signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

After one season in Minnesota, Vigil spent the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season, Vigil’s year was cut short due to injury. The linebacker recorded 13 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and one pass breakup in four games played.

During his seven-year career, Vigil has posted 443 total tackles, 263 solo tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions, one touchdown, and 17 pass breakups in 89 games.

