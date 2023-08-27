Local NFL Players Dazzle During Final Week Of 2023 Preseason

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Locals In The NFL – Preseason Week 3 Recap

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Cardinals beat the Minnesota Vikings, 18-17, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman did not play in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (1-1-1)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles in Atlanta’s 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

The former Utah quarterback did not play in Baltimore’s 26-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

The former Utah defensive back did not play in Baltimore’s 26-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Utah tight end was targeted once in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Eric Rowe – Cornerback – Carolina Panthers (0-3)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and one tackle for loss in Carolina’s 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-2)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackle and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Cleveland’s 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman did not play in Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-2)

The former Utah wide receiver suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and will miss the entire 2023 season because of the injury. Denver beat the Los Angeles Rams, 41-0, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (2-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers, 26-17, on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and one solo tackle in Indianapolis’ 27-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah kicker did not play in Indianapolis’ 27-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah running back is currently recovering from a broken arm and did not play in Indianapolis’ 27-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (3-0)

The former Utah linebacker had two tackles in Jacksonville’s 31-18 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

The former Utah tight end and the Raiders suffered a 31-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26. Thompson also had one reception for no gain and returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (2-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman is currently on New York’s Injured/Reserve list and did not play in the Jets’ 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – New York Jets (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker had two total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in New York’s 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had seven total tackles and five solo tackles in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

The former Utah punter was 0/1 on PATs and punted the ball five times with an average of 40.6 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

The former Utah wide receiver did not play in Philadelphia’s 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah linebacker did not play in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah defensive back had four tackles and one pass breakup in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-19, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

The former BYU player and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns, 33-32, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Ty’Son Williams – Running Back – Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The former BYU running back did not play in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (1-1-1)

The former BYU running back did not play in Atlanta’s 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former BYU defensive back had two tackles in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Panthers suffered a 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

The former BYU linebacker did not play in Cleveland’s 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

D’Angelo Mandell – Cornerback – Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

The former BYU defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Dallas’ 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, September 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Tackle – Denver Broncos (1-2)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

James Empey – Offensive Lineman – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 19-15, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-13, on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – Jacksonville Jaguars (3-0)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Jacksonville’s 31-18 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

The former BYU tight end had two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s 33-32 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26. Bushman also had one tackle on special teams.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

The former BYU defensive back did not play in Los Angeles’ 23-12 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (0-3)

The former BYU wide receiver did not play in Los Angeles’ 41-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (1-2)

The former BYU running back had six carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s 31-18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26. Brooks also had one reception for 10 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Post by @kslsports View on Threads

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU quarterback was 16/27 passing for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Minnesota’s 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26. Hall also had six carries for 21 yards.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Post by @kslsports View on Threads

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman did not play in Minnesota’s 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26. Hall also had six carries for 21 yards.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former BYU quarterback did not play in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former BYU running back did not play in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (2-2)

The former BYU quarterback was 11/18 passing for 107 yards in New York’s 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26. Wilson also had one carry for no gain.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

The former BYU defensive back and the Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-0, on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former BYU wide receiver had one reception for eight yards in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Brian Cobbs – Wide Receiver – Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver was targeted twice in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-3)

The former Utah State wide receiver was targeted once in Carolina’s 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-2)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)

The former Utah State defensive back had two tackles in Cincinnati’s 21-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Calvin Tyler Jr. – Running Back – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)

The former Utah State running back had four carries for 16 yards and one catch for no gain in Cincinnati’s 21-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State quarterback was 9/15 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26. Love also had three carries for 21 yards and one reception for a two-yard loss.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Green Bay’s 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Darwin Thompson – Running Back – Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

The former Utah State running back had four carries for 13 yards in Las Vegas’ 31-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26. Thompson also had one reception for no gain and returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – New York Jets (2-2)

The former Utah State linebacker had two total tackles and one solo tackle in New York’s 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

The former Utah State linebacker did not play in Seattle’s 19-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver was targeted once in Tampa Bay’s 26-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 26. Thompkins also returned one kickoff for 38 yards and one punt for eight yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-19, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Weber State defensive back and the Bills beat the Chicago Bears, 24-21, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (0-3)

The former Weber State defensive lineman did not play in Los Angeles’ 41-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Weber State wide receiver did not play in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman did not play in Philadelphia’s 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-2)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-0, on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Noah Togiai – Tight End – Arizona Cardinals (Hunter/Oregon State) (2-1)

The former Hunter standout had four receptions for 27 yards in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (1-1-1)

The former Judge Memorial standout did not play in Atlanta’s 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-2)

The former Orem standout had five total tackles, two solo tackles, and one fumble recovery in Chicago’s 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-2-1)

The former Bingham standout had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s 21-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (1-2-1)

The former East standout had two total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Dallas Cowboys (Brighton/Stanford) (1-2)

The former Brighton standout had three receptions for 30 yards in Dallas’ 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, September 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (2-1)

The former Desert Hills standout did not play in Detroit’s 26-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (2-1)

The former Bingham standout had one reception for 13 yards in Houston’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-1)

The former Orem standout did not play in Los Angeles’ 23-12 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (2-1)

The former Herriman standout did not play in Las Vegas’ 31-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26. Thompson also had one reception for no gain and returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Oklahoma State) (3-0)

The former East standout had two carries for 14 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Post by @kslsports View on Threads

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (1-2)

The former Olympus standout was targeted once and had a tackle in San Francisco’s 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (2-1)

The former Highland standout did not play in Seattle’s 19-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Marcus Kemp – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (Layton/Hawaii) (3-0)

The former Layton standout had one reception for five yards in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland