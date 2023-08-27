On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Local NFL Players Dazzle During Final Week Of 2023 Preseason

Aug 27, 2023, 9:15 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

Locals In The NFL – Preseason Week 3 Recap

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Former Utah Utes

RELATED STORIES

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Cardinals beat the Minnesota Vikings, 18-17, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (1-1)

The former Utah defensive lineman did not play in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (1-1-1)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles in Atlanta’s 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

The former Utah quarterback did not play in Baltimore’s 26-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (1-2)

The former Utah defensive back did not play in Baltimore’s 26-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Utah tight end was targeted once in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Eric Rowe – Cornerback – Carolina Panthers (0-3)

The former Utah defensive back had three tackles and one tackle for loss in Carolina’s 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (1-2)

The former Utah defensive back had one tackle and a pass breakup in Chicago’s 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had three total tackles, two solo tackles, and one pass breakup in Cleveland’s 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (1-2)

The former Utah offensive lineman did not play in Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (1-2)

The former Utah wide receiver suffered a torn Achilles in training camp and will miss the entire 2023 season because of the injury. Denver beat the Los Angeles Rams, 41-0, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Darrin Paulo – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (2-1)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Lions beat the Carolina Panthers, 26-17, on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah defensive back had four total tackles and one solo tackle in Indianapolis’ 27-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah kicker did not play in Indianapolis’ 27-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former Utah running back is currently recovering from a broken arm and did not play in Indianapolis’ 27-13 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (3-0)

The former Utah linebacker had two tackles in Jacksonville’s 31-18 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

The former Utah tight end and the Raiders suffered a 31-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26. Thompson also had one reception for no gain and returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (2-2)

The former Utah defensive lineman is currently on New York’s Injured/Reserve list and did not play in the Jets’ 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Pita Taumoepenu – Linebacker – New York Jets (2-2)

The former Utah linebacker had two total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in New York’s 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Utah linebacker had seven total tackles and five solo tackles in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

The former Utah punter was 0/1 on PATs and punted the ball five times with an average of 40.6 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

The former Utah wide receiver did not play in Philadelphia’s 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Cody Barton – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah linebacker did not play in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah defensive back had four tackles and one pass breakup in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-19, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

The former BYU player and graduate assistant and the Chiefs beat the Cleveland Browns, 33-32, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Ty’Son Williams – Running Back – Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The former BYU running back did not play in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (1-1-1)

The former BYU running back did not play in Atlanta’s 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former BYU defensive back had two tackles in Buffalo’s 24-21 win over the Chicago Bears on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (0-3)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Panthers suffered a 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (1-2-1)

The former BYU linebacker did not play in Cleveland’s 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

D’Angelo Mandell – Cornerback – Dallas Cowboys (1-2)

The former BYU defensive back had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Dallas’ 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, September 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Tomasi Laulile – Defensive Tackle – Denver Broncos (1-2)

The former BYU defensive lineman had two tackles in Denver’s 41-0 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

James Empey – Offensive Lineman – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Packers beat the Seattle Seahawks, 19-15, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (2-1)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Philadelphia Eagles, 27-13, on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – Jacksonville Jaguars (3-0)

The former BYU defensive back had one tackle in Jacksonville’s 31-18 win over the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (2-1)

The former BYU tight end had two receptions for 24 yards and a touchdown in Kansas City’s 33-32 win over the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, August 26. Bushman also had one tackle on special teams.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (2-1)

The former BYU defensive back did not play in Los Angeles’ 23-12 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (0-3)

The former BYU wide receiver did not play in Los Angeles’ 41-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (1-2)

The former BYU running back had six carries for 33 yards and two touchdowns in Miami’s 31-18 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday, August 26. Brooks also had one reception for 10 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU quarterback was 16/27 passing for 178 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in Minnesota’s 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26. Hall also had six carries for 21 yards.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (0-3)

The former BYU defensive lineman did not play in Minnesota’s 18-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Saturday, August 26. Hall also had six carries for 21 yards.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Taysom Hill – Tight End – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former BYU quarterback did not play in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former BYU running back did not play in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (2-2)

The former BYU quarterback was 11/18 passing for 107 yards in New York’s 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26. Wilson also had one carry for no gain.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Pittsburgh Steelers (2-0)

The former BYU defensive back and the Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-0, on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (1-2)

The former BYU linebacker had one tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former BYU wide receiver had one reception for eight yards in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Utah State Aggies

Brian Cobbs – Wide Receiver – Arizona Cardinals (2-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver was targeted twice in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (0-3)

The former Utah State wide receiver was targeted once in Carolina’s 26-17 loss to the Detroit Lions on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (1-2)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears suffered a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)

The former Utah State defensive back had two tackles in Cincinnati’s 21-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Calvin Tyler Jr. – Running Back – Cincinnati Bengals (0-2-1)

The former Utah State running back had four carries for 16 yards and one catch for no gain in Cincinnati’s 21-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State quarterback was 9/15 passing for 63 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26. Love also had three carries for 21 yards and one reception for a two-yard loss.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Dallin Leavitt – Safety – Green Bay Packers (2-1)

The former Utah State defensive back had four total tackles and three solo tackles in Green Bay’s 19-15 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Darwin Thompson – Running Back – Las Vegas Raiders (2-1)

The former Utah State running back had four carries for 13 yards in Las Vegas’ 31-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26. Thompson also had one reception for no gain and returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – New York Jets (2-2)

The former Utah State linebacker had two total tackles and one solo tackle in New York’s 32-24 win over the New York Giants on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (2-1)

The former Utah State linebacker did not play in Seattle’s 19-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

The former Utah State wide receiver was targeted once in Tampa Bay’s 26-20 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, August 26. Thompkins also returned one kickoff for 38 yards and one punt for eight yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (3-0)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders beat the Cincinnati Bengals, 21-19, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (2-1)

The former Weber State defensive back and the Bills beat the Chicago Bears, 24-21, on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Jets on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (0-3)

The former Weber State defensive lineman did not play in Los Angeles’ 41-0 loss to the Denver Broncos on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (2-1)

The former Weber State wide receiver did not play in New Orleans’ 17-13 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (0-2-1)

The former Weber State offensive lineman did not play in Philadelphia’s 27-13 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: @ New England Patriots on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (1-2)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears suffered a 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (3-0)

The former Southern Utah defensive back and the Steelers beat the Atlanta Falcons, 24-0, on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Noah Togiai – Tight End – Arizona Cardinals (Hunter/Oregon State) (2-1)

The former Hunter standout had four receptions for 27 yards in Arizona’s 18-17 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Washington Commanders on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (1-1-1)

The former Judge Memorial standout did not play in Atlanta’s 24-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (1-2)

The former Orem standout had five total tackles, two solo tackles, and one fumble recovery in Chicago’s 24-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (0-2-1)

The former Bingham standout had two total tackles and one solo tackle in Cincinnati’s 21-19 loss to the Washington Commanders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (1-2-1)

The former East standout had two total tackles, one solo tackle, one sack, one tackle for loss, and one quarterback hit in Cleveland’s 33-32 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Dallas Cowboys (Brighton/Stanford) (1-2)

The former Brighton standout had three receptions for 30 yards in Dallas’ 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: @ New York Giants on Sunday, September 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (2-1)

The former Desert Hills standout did not play in Detroit’s 26-17 win over the Carolina Panthers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, September 7 at 6:20 p.m. (MDT) on KSL 5 TV

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (2-1)

The former Bingham standout had one reception for 13 yards in Houston’s 17-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, August 27.

Next Preseason Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (2-1)

The former Orem standout did not play in Los Angeles’ 23-12 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Miami Dolphins on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (2-1)

The former Herriman standout did not play in Las Vegas’ 31-16 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, August 26. Thompson also had one reception for no gain and returned one kickoff for 25 yards.

Next Preseason Game: @ Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Oklahoma State) (3-0)

The former East standout had two carries for 14 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 24-0 win over the Atlanta Falcons on Thursday, August 24.

Next Preseason Game: vs. San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

 

Post by @kslsports
View on Threads

 

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (1-2)

The former Olympus standout was targeted once and had a tackle in San Francisco’s 23-12 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Friday, August 25.

Next Preseason Game: @ Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (2-1)

The former Highland standout did not play in Seattle’s 19-15 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, September 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MDT) on FOX

Marcus Kemp – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (Layton/Hawaii) (3-0)

The former Layton standout had one reception for five yards in Washington’s 21-19 win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 26.

Next Preseason Game: vs. Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on FOX

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Local Players Waived/Released By NFL Teams Following Preseason

Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah were waived/released by teams following the preseason and ahead of the regular season.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tony Finau Ties For 20th At TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland Wins FedEx Cup

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for 20th place on the leaderboard at the 2023 Tour Championship in late August.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2023 BYU Cougars Football Roster

BYU's roster heading into year one in the Big 12 Conference.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Should Go With Upside At QB, Start Nate Johnson Against Florida

The biggest question surrounding Utah in fall camp and now in game week is about the health of the quarterback situation for the Utes.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Dallas Cowboys Beat Las Vegas Raiders In Preseason Finale

Will Grier had a hand in four touchdowns in Dallas' 31-16 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in a preseason finale Saturday night.

22 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bold Predictions For BYU Football In 2023

Bold predictions entering the 2023 BYU football season.

22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Local NFL Players Dazzle During Final Week Of 2023 Preseason