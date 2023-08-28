On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WILDFIRES

Healing begins, community gathers after another evacuation in Maui

Aug 27, 2023, 10:06 PM | Updated: 10:14 pm

The Lahaina First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

The Lahaina First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy: Ciera Leavitt)

(Courtesy: Ciera Leavitt)

Erin Cox's Profile Picture

BY ERIN COX


KSLTV.com

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Hawaii’s Governor Josh Green lifted the evacuation order after another fire threatened families in Maui.

On Saturday, the brush fire near the Anapui neighborhood displaced members of the Lahaina First Ward, who had homes minutes away from the flames.

Ciera Leavitt’s home was evacuated. She said everything went right during this fire: the town sirens went off, and texts were sent, warning her and her community of the danger.

The messaging made all the difference when it came to getting out in time.

“This fire was five minutes up the road. You could see smoke,” Leavitt said. “The Lahaina Fire was 10 minutes away from our house.”

Green lifted the evacuation order later that evening, cautioning residents to watch for emergency responders still working. Once back home, Leavitt said she was able to turn her focus to more long-term problems her community is facing.

“What happens in a month when everyone that’s in the hotels for their 45 days gets kicked out?” Leavitt asked. “What are you going to need when Christmas comes?”

One of those needs is figuring out how to get their kids to school after one building burns down and the other remains damaged in the fire zone. Leavitt said they’re planning a supply drive for next Saturday to help the around 3,000 students who need school supplies.

When KSL spoke with Leavitt nearly three weeks ago, she had raised $150,000 within days – she now has close to $250,000.

Members of Lahaina church ward gather $150K in donations, fly supplies to West Maui

“Those money donations and focusing on individual families is huge right now,” she said.

The roads were closed, so Leavitt found a private plane and boats to send supplies to families. Now, the roads are back open, and Leavitt said they’re creating community gatherings for families to find some fun while getting supplies – their first gathering at DT Flemming Beach was Saturday.

“It just felt like so normal to finally be together and just to talk with each other or each other or cry,” she said.

Cell phone video shows kids playing in the ocean, the sound of laughter not quite drowned out by the ocean waves. Behind them, clothes hung between trees for parents to pick up – this is what healing looks like.

Community members gathered at the beach. (Courtesy: Ciera Leavitt) Community members gathered at the beach. (Courtesy: Ciera Leavitt) Community members gathered at the beach. (Courtesy: Ciera Leavitt)

“It works out through strength,” Leavitt said. “Community and strength in numbers. We’re going to get through it.”

Leavitt takes donations through her Venmo account @Preston-Ciera-Leavitt.*

*KSL TV does not assure that the money deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Wildfires

This photo provided by Veterinarians Without Borders shows two volunteers from U.S.-based Wings of ...

Susan Haigh, Associated Press

Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind

Canadians will soon be reunited with their furry family members after the wildfires separated them.

2 days ago

The remains of Minette Ngalu's family compound. (Courtesy: Minette Ngalu)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

How to help Maui families rebuild

A group of Utahns from Maui are asking everyone to ensure we don't forget the families after the fires are extinguished. 

7 days ago

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Internatio...

Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden visits fire-ravaged Maui as search efforts continue

In Maui, Biden says the US ‘grieves with you” and promises help 'for as long as it takes' after touring wildfire damage

7 days ago

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pictured here. Mandatory Credit: Brian McInnis/The Canadi...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Justin Trudeau blasts Facebook for blocking news as Canada’s wildfires rage

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Facebook was “putting corporate profits ahead of people’s safety” as the social media platform continues to block news content while wildfires rage in Canada’s Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

7 days ago

Three Utahns that are in Hawaii, Wade Russell (left) Cait Clawson and Swayze (middile, and Roger Be...

Brianna Chavez

Members of Utah Task Force deployed to Maui to help with search, rescue efforts

Members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Maui as they are doing all they can to help families find their loved ones.

8 days ago

Elder Bragg speaks on a beach outside of Lahaina. (The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)...

Mary Culbertson

‘This shows what people are made of’: Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leaders visit Maui wildfire scene

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints visited the community in Maui and met with government leaders.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Healing begins, community gathers after another evacuation in Maui