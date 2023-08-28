8 US Marines remain in a hospital after a fiery aircraft crash killed 3 during drills in Australia
(CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Department of Defense via AP)
(CPL Robert Whitmore/Australian Department of Defense via AP)
An aircraft crashed in Australia during Exercise Predators Run, which involved multiple militaries. 23 marines were injured, all of them US. Several are undergoing treatment for critical injuries.
