On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Utah social media influencer pleads guilty to aggravated assault charge

Aug 28, 2023, 9:40 AM | Updated: 9:42 am

A popular social media influencer from Herriman was charged with throwing metal chairs at her boyfr...

A popular social media influencer from Herriman was charged with throwing metal chairs at her boyfriend, one of which hit her daughter. (Screenshot/TikTok)

(Screenshot/TikTok)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah — A popular Utah social media influencer who was previously charged with throwing metal bar stools at her boyfriend, one of which hit her 5-year-old daughter, has pleaded guilty to a felony count of aggravated assault.

Taylor Frankie Paul, 28, of Herriman, was arrested on Feb. 17 after police responded to her home on a report of domestic violence. Responding officers reported hearing screaming and yelling from inside the home.

Police said Paul was intoxicated when they arrived and they saw her “lunge at (her boyfriend), hitting/pushing (him)” when he attempted to talk to the responding officer. During the argument, Paul hit her boyfriend and threw “several household items” at him, including “metal chairs and a wooden child playset.”

“A video of the incident shows Paul kick (the boyfriend), put him in a chokehold and strike him multiple times. In the video Paul picks up a metal barstool and strikes (him) with it. Paul then picks up a second bar stool and throws it across the room, causing a hole in a wall and knocking down home décor. Paul continues and picks up a third barstool and strikes (the boyfriend) with it. The barstool then hits (her daughter) while she was laying on the couch,” the charges stated.

Police noted “redness and swelling around (her boyfriend’s) eyes, swelling on his elbow, scratches on his fingers, and a laceration on his neck.”

National websites have called Paul a “TikTok influencer who famously exposed her ‘soft swinging‘ behavior” last year. Paul’s then-husband filed for divorce in June and the divorce was finalized in August, according to court records.

She now has 4 million followers on TikTok, according to the app.

Court documents show Paul entered the plea agreement in abeyance in 3rd District Court on Friday. As part of the agreement, two third-degree felony counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, a misdemeanor charge of child abuse with injury and a misdemeanor charge of criminal mischief were dismissed.

Under the agreement, Paul must enter a counseling or treatment program for substance abuse and obtain a domestic violence evaluation. The third-degree felony aggravated abuse count will be reduced to a misdemeanor after 36 months.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

The Lahaina First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Erin Cox

Healing begins, community gathers after another evacuation in Maui

Members of the Lahaina First Ward are returning to their homes after an evacuation order forced them to leave on Saturday.

1 day ago

[FILE] Jail Handcuffs (KSL-TV)...

Michael Houck

Ogden woman allegedly attempted to kidnap child while armed with a knife, police say.

A woman allegedly tried to take a 1-year-old from their car seat, while wielding a knife and intoxicated, police say.

1 day ago

FILE: Idaho State Police vehicle. (ISP/Facebook)...

Michael Houck

Utah driver rolls off the road in Idaho after striking a deer, police say

A Utahn was sent to an Idaho hospital after crashing into a deer without her seatbelt, Idaho State Police say.

1 day ago

The scene of the fatal crash on 9350 West near 450 South....

Michael Houck

Motorcyclist killed, passenger sent to hospital after crashing into parked cars

A motorcyclist was killed after they crashed after failing a turn early Sunday morning, police say.

1 day ago

A photo of Mary Jane Canyon with water. ( Courtesy of former GCSAR member G. Sherrill)...

Michael Houck

Hiker and dog rescued from flash flood in Mary Jane Canyon

A woman and her dog were carried about 200 feet by a flash flood in Mary Jane Canyon on Thursday evening.

1 day ago

A photo of the suspect, 29-year-old, Negasi Zuberi. (FBI)...

Lisa Baumann, Associated Press

Oregon man accused of kidnapping, imprisoning a woman tried to break out of jail, officials say

Authorities say an Oregon man accused of kidnapping a woman in Seattle and locking her in a cinder block cell has unsuccessfully tried to escape his own jail cell.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah social media influencer pleads guilty to aggravated assault charge