How To Watch Game Night Live: Corner Canyon Chargers @ Farmington Phoenix

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 high school football season is in full swing and Game Night Live is back for Week 4 with an exciting 6A matchup between the Corner Canyon Chargers and Farmington Phoenix.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

Game Night Live: Week 4

Corner Canyon Chargers @ Farmington Phoenix

The Phoenix are scheduled to host the Chargers at Farmington High School on Friday, September 1.

Last Meeting

The Chargers and Phoenix last played each other in the semifinals of the 2022 6A playoffs. Corner Canyon took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter before going up by two scores in the second quarter. Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the 12 minutes before halftime and Corner Canyon took a 24-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Following the break, the two teams each added two touchdowns to the scoreboard before the final quarter. The Phoenix were held scoreless over the final 12 minutes of game time and the Chargers advanced to the 6A title game.

FINAL: #1 Corner Canyon 45, #5 Farmington 28. Chargers advance to state title game for 5th straight season. @JacksonAmes6 had 123 yards rec. & 1 TD, @Drewpatt7 122 yards rush & 1 TD, @brytonbrady an 87-yard TD return, & @Owenborg10 a blocked punt/TD for CC. @HSFBamerica @MaxPreps pic.twitter.com/aZ4q0Ga4xY — CornerCanyonFootball (@CCHSFOOTBALL_) November 10, 2022

Chargers quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Phoenix signal-caller Easton Wight threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Farmington’s loss.

Chargers & Phoenix in 2023

This season, Corner Canyon has started with a 2-1 record. The Chargers’ loss came to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman in Week 2. Corner Canyon has wins over Granger and Lone Peak.

The Phoenix are still winless and will look to pick up their first victory of 2023 against the Chargers. Farmington has opened the season with losses to Pleasant Grove, Bountiful, and Skyridge.

RELATED: No. 1 Corner Canyon Bounces Back With Win Over No. 5 Lone Peak

The Corner Canyon vs. Farmington game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

