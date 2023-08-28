On The Site:
How To Watch Game Night Live: Corner Canyon Chargers @ Farmington Phoenix

Aug 28, 2023, 8:30 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 high school football season is in full swing and Game Night Live is back for Week 4 with an exciting 6A matchup between the Corner Canyon Chargers and Farmington Phoenix.

You can find and stream (for free) our entire slate of high school football games right here.

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen, Stevenson Sylvester, and Mariluz Cook will be on the call and have full coverage of the contest and other games throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

For more high school sports highlights, analysis and rankings, follow us on social.

Game Night Live: Week 4

Corner Canyon Chargers @ Farmington Phoenix

The Phoenix are scheduled to host the Chargers at Farmington High School on Friday, September 1.

Last Meeting

The Chargers and Phoenix last played each other in the semifinals of the 2022 6A playoffs. Corner Canyon took a 7-0 lead in the opening quarter before going up by two scores in the second quarter. Both teams scored a pair of touchdowns in the 12 minutes before halftime and Corner Canyon took a 24-14 lead into the locker room at halftime. Following the break, the two teams each added two touchdowns to the scoreboard before the final quarter. The Phoenix were held scoreless over the final 12 minutes of game time and the Chargers advanced to the 6A title game.

Chargers quarterback Isaac Wilson threw for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and four interceptions. He also ran for 33 yards and a touchdown.

Phoenix signal-caller Easton Wight threw for 272 yards and three touchdowns in Farmington’s loss.

Chargers & Phoenix in 2023

This season, Corner Canyon has started with a 2-1 record. The Chargers’ loss came to nationally ranked Bishop Gorman in Week 2. Corner Canyon has wins over Granger and Lone Peak.

The Phoenix are still winless and will look to pick up their first victory of 2023 against the Chargers. Farmington has opened the season with losses to Pleasant Grove, Bountiful, and Skyridge.

RELATED: No. 1 Corner Canyon Bounces Back With Win Over No. 5 Lone Peak

The Corner Canyon vs. Farmington game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

USWNT Announces Friendly Against Colombia To Be Played In Utah

The USWNT announced that it will take a trip to Utah to kick off a pair of international friendlies against Colombia in 2023.

11 hours ago

Counting Down Utah Football's Best 2022 Plays: Rose Bowl

Our last feature looking back at the best plays from Utah Football's 2022 season comes from their second Rose Bowl appearance.

11 hours ago

BYU Prepares To Kick Off Big 12 Era Against FBS Newcomer Sam Houston

The Big 12 era has arrived for BYU. Are they ready to take care of business against C-USA newcomer Sam Houston?

1 day ago

Local NFL Players Dazzle During Final Week Of 2023 Preseason

Here is how the players with ties to the state of Utah performed during the final week of the 2023 NFL preseason.

1 day ago

Local Players Waived/Released By NFL Teams Following Preseason

Multiple NFL players with ties to the state of Utah were waived/released by teams following the preseason and ahead of the regular season.

1 day ago

Tony Finau Ties For 20th At TOUR Championship, Viktor Hovland Wins FedEx Cup

Utahn and PGA Tour golfer Tony Finau tied for 20th place on the leaderboard at the 2023 Tour Championship in late August.

1 day ago

