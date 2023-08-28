USWNT Announces Friendly Against Colombia To Be Played In Utah

SALT LAKE CITY – The United States Women’s National Team announced that it will take a trip to Utah to kick off a pair of international friendlies against Colombia in 2023.

The USWNT announced the friendlies on Monday, August 28.

Team USA will face Colombia at America First Field, the home of Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals FC, in Sandy, Utah on October 26. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m. (MDT).

Ex-Royals FC player Kelley O’Hara is a current member of the USWNT roster.

It will be the first USWNT match in the Beehive State since June 28, 2022. That match was also between the USA and Colombia. Team USA defeated Colombia, 2-0.

The stars & stripes are headed to our place! See ya in October, @USWNT & @FCFSeleccionCol. — Utah Royals (@UtahRoyalsFC) August 28, 2023

Since 2010, America First Field has hosted the United States Women’s National Team six times. Team USA is undefeated at America First Field with a 6-0-0 record.

Both Colombia and the USA have already secured berths to play in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Team USA is coming off a disappointing performance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup. The USWNT suffered its earliest exit ever from the tournament, falling to Sweden on penalty kicks in the Round of 16. Following the World Cup elimination, Vlatko Andonovski stepped down as head coach for the USA. Twila Kilgore was named interim head coach for thte USWNT.

In the World Cup, Colombia won its group and advanced all the way to the quarterfinal round before falling to the runner-up England.

Tickets to the USWNT vs. Colombia match will go on sale to the general public on September 18. Presales will start on September 12.

𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙘-𝙩𝙤𝙗𝙚𝙧 𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙬𝙚𝙨𝙩!!! 🎃⚽️ 🇺🇸 USA vs Colombia 🇨🇴

📆 October 26

📍 Sandy, UT 🇺🇸 USA vs Colombia 🇨🇴

📆 October 29

📍 San Diego, CA Presented by @ATT Full Details » https://t.co/et6YSpBfvm pic.twitter.com/eUqAAgoOK1 — U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team (@USWNT) August 28, 2023

The match between the USWNT and Colombia will be broadcast on TBS, Peacock, and Universo.

Three days after playing in Utah, Team USA will play Colombia at Snapdragon Stadium in San Diego, California.

