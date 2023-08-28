ATV crash kills man in Hog Canyon near Kanab

KANE COUNTY, Utah — A man was killed in an ATV accident on Friday on a “challenging trail” north of Kanab.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office announced the death of Washington County resident David Matthews, 56, in a crash in Hog Canyon on Aug. 25 in what it called a tragic incident.

Matthews was riding on Trail #4 of the Hog Canyon trail system with his father when he crashed. A call was received on Aug. 25 at approximately 2:07 p.m.

A passing ATV group provided CPR while emergency medical technicians and others headed to the remote location. A medical helicopter was called but Matthews succumbed to his injuries at the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

“Preliminary investigations reveal that the accident occurred due to the nature of the trail,” Kane County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page. “Trail #4 has long been recognized as one of the more challenging routes in our county, demanding skill and caution from riders. There have been several severe accidents, including other fatalities on this trail.”

The office reminded ATV enthusiasts to use “extreme caution” when navigating that trail or “any other of the numerous ATV trails in Kane County … We hope that all who come to enjoy our area will return home safely.”

The office expressed sympathies to Matthews’ family and friends. It also offered the following safety guidelines to ATV riders:

Familiarize yourself with the difficulty level and potential hazards of the trail before embarking on your ride Wear appropriate safety gear, including helmets, goggles and protective clothing Always ride within your skill level and exercise caution at all times Avoid riding alone whenever possible and inform someone of your intended route and estimated return time Maintain your ATV in optimal conditi9on. and perform regular safety checks before each ride

The incident is still under investigation. Along with EMTs and the sheriff’s office BLM law enforcement are air medical personnel responded to the accident.

“We kindly request that the privacy of the victim’s family be respected during this period of mourning,” the release states.