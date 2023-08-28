On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WILDFIRES

Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters

Aug 28, 2023, 10:17 AM | Updated: 11:37 am

Hawaii Fires Power Lines...

A general view shows the aftermath of a wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY JENNIFER MCDERMOTT, ASSOCIATED PRESS


LAHAINA, Hawaii — Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

Hawaiian Electric Company released a statement Sunday night in response to Maui County’s lawsuit blaming the utility for failing to shut off power despite exceptionally high winds and dry conditions. Hawaiian Electric called that complaint “factually and legally irresponsible,” and said its power lines in West Maui had been de-energized for more than six hours before the second blaze started.

In its statement, the utility addressed the cause for the first time. It said the fire on the morning of Aug. 8 “appears to have been caused by power lines that fell in high winds.” The Associated Press reported Saturday that bare electrical wire that could spark on contact and leaning poles on Maui were the possible cause.

But Hawaiian Electric appeared to blame Maui County for most of the devastation — the fact that the fire appeared to reignite that afternoon and tore through downtown Lahaina, killing at least 115 people and destroying 2,000 structures.

Neither a county spokesperson and nor its lawyers immediately responded to a request for comment early Monday about Hawaiian Electric’s statement.

The Maui County Fire Department responded to the morning fire, reported it was “100% contained,” left the scene and later declared it had been “extinguished,” Hawaiian Electric said.

Hawaiian Electric said its crews then went to the scene to make repairs and did not see fire, smoke or embers. The power to the area was off. Around 3 p.m., those crews saw a small fire in a nearby field and called 911.

Hawaiian Electric rejected the basis of the Maui County lawsuit, saying its power lines had been de-energized for more than six hours by that time, and the cause of the afternoon fire has not been determined.

A drought in the region had left plants, including invasive grasses, dangerously dry. As Hurricane Dora passed roughly 500 miles (800 kilometers) south of Hawaii, strong winds toppled power poles in West Maui. Video shot by a Lahaina resident shows a downed power line setting dry grasses alight. Firefighters initially contained that fire, but then left to attend to other calls, and residents said the fire later reignited and raced toward downtown Lahaina.

Videos and images analyzed by AP confirmed that the wires that started the morning fire were among miles of line that the utility left naked to the weather and often-thick foliage, despite a recent push by utilities in other wildfire- and hurricane-prone areas to cover up their lines or bury them.

Compounding the problem is that many of the utility’s 60,000, mostly wooden power poles, which its own documents described as built to “an obsolete 1960s standard,” were leaning and near the end of their projected lifespan. They were nowhere close to meeting a 2002 national standard that key components of Hawaii’s electrical grid be able to withstand 105 mile per hour winds.

Hawaiian Electric is a for-profit, investor-owned, publicly traded utility that serves 95% of Hawaii’s electric customers. CEO Shelee Kimura said there are important lessons to be learned from this tragedy, and resolved to “figure out what we need to do to keep our communities safe as climate issues rapidly intensify here and around the globe.”

The utility faces a spate of new lawsuits that seek to hold it responsible for the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. Wailuku attorney Paul Starita, lead counsel on three lawsuits by Singleton Schreiber, called it a “preventable tragedy of epic proportions.”

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Wildfires

The Lahaina First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Erin Cox

Healing begins, community gathers after another evacuation in Maui

Members of the Lahaina First Ward are returning to their homes after an evacuation order forced them to leave on Saturday.

2 days ago

This photo provided by Veterinarians Without Borders shows two volunteers from U.S.-based Wings of ...

Susan Haigh, Associated Press

Beloved pets in Canada rescued from wildfires by volunteers who stayed behind

Canadians will soon be reunited with their furry family members after the wildfires separated them.

3 days ago

The remains of Minette Ngalu's family compound. (Courtesy: Minette Ngalu)...

Mike Anderson and Michael Houck, KSL TV

How to help Maui families rebuild

A group of Utahns from Maui are asking everyone to ensure we don't forget the families after the fires are extinguished. 

8 days ago

President Biden steps down from Air Force One after landing at the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Internatio...

Kevin Liptak, CNN

Biden visits fire-ravaged Maui as search efforts continue

In Maui, Biden says the US ‘grieves with you” and promises help 'for as long as it takes' after touring wildfire damage

8 days ago

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is pictured here. Mandatory Credit: Brian McInnis/The Canadi...

Catherine Thorbecke, CNN

Justin Trudeau blasts Facebook for blocking news as Canada’s wildfires rage

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Facebook was “putting corporate profits ahead of people’s safety” as the social media platform continues to block news content while wildfires rage in Canada’s Northwest Territories and British Columbia.

8 days ago

Three Utahns that are in Hawaii, Wade Russell (left) Cait Clawson and Swayze (middile, and Roger Be...

Brianna Chavez

Members of Utah Task Force deployed to Maui to help with search, rescue efforts

Members of Utah Task Force 1 are in Maui as they are doing all they can to help families find their loved ones.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters