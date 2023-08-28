On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

4 injured when a fire rescue helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, Florida

Aug 28, 2023, 11:49 AM

A helicopter goes down in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 28. Mandatory Credit: Courtesy ...

A helicopter goes down in Pompano Beach, Florida, on Monday, August 28. Mandatory Credit: Courtesy Buck Daily

CNN's Profile Picture

BY DEVON M. SAYERS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A Broward County, Florida, sheriff’s fire rescue helicopter crashed Monday morning, sending four people to the hospital, including two crew members and two people from an apartment complex where it came down, authorities said.

All four are in fair condition, according to Veda Coleman-Wright, director of public information for the Broward County Sheriff Office.

The crash occurred near an airfield just north of Fort Lauderdale as the helicopter was on its way to an emergency call, authorities said.

“At approximately 8:46 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a call of an aircraft alert located southwest of the Pompano Beach Airpark. The helicopter involved in the crash is a BSO Fire Rescue helicopter. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue transported two people to an area hospital,” the Broward County Sheriff’s department said in a news release.

Just before it crashed, the aircraft was smoking and on fire near the rear, video posted to CNN affiliate WPLG appeared to show.

The NTSB has confirmed it is en route to help investigate the incident.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Rev Martin Luther King Jr. addresses marchers during his "I Have a Dream," speech at the Lincoln Me...

Chandelis Duster and Justin Gamble, CNN

Sixty years after the March on Washington, attendees renew the call for King’s ‘dream’

On the 60th anniversary of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s iconic “I Have a Dream” speech, the children of the movement, now our elders, reflect on the progress the US has made in the fight for civil rights, and the next steps it needs to take.

14 hours ago

Law enforcement respond to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in Chapel Hill, N...

Associated Press

Police search for suspected shooter at University of North Carolina; students warned to stay inside

An apparent shooting at the University of North Carolina flagship campus on Monday led to a school-wide alert warning of an “armed, dangerous person on or near campus” and urging people to go inside and avoid windows.

14 hours ago

Hawaii Fires Power Lines...

Jennifer MCdermott, Associated Press

Hawaii power utility takes responsibility for first fire on Maui, but faults county firefighters

Hawaii’s electric utility acknowledged its power lines started a wildfire on Maui but faulted county firefighters for declaring the blaze contained and leaving the scene, only to have a second wildfire break out nearby and become the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

14 hours ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Pal...

Eric Tucker, Lindsay Whitehurst and Michael Kunzelman

March 4, 2024, trial date set for Trump in US case charging him with plotting to overturn election

Lawyers for Donald Trump are due back in court as a federal judge considers conflicting proposals for a trial date in the case accusing him of working to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

14 hours ago

In this photo released by Australian Department of Defense, United States Marine Corps MV-22B Ospre...

Rod McGuirk

8 US Marines remain in a hospital after a fiery aircraft crash killed 3 during drills in Australia

Eight U.S. Marines remain in a hospital in the Australian north coast city of Darwin after they were injured in a fiery crash of tiltrotor aircraft that killed three of their colleagues.

14 hours ago

The Lahaina First Ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints....

Erin Cox

Healing begins, community gathers after another evacuation in Maui

Members of the Lahaina First Ward are returning to their homes after an evacuation order forced them to leave on Saturday.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

4 injured when a fire rescue helicopter crashes in Pompano Beach, Florida