Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #41 Aaron James

Aug 28, 2023, 11:37 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for KSL Sports 50 greatest Utah Jazz players continues on, and coming in at number 41 is forward Aaron James.

Leading up to the tip-off of the 5oth season in Jazz history, Jake Scott and Ben Anderson have been counting down the top 50 players in franchise history as voted on by fans and the media.

Here’s a look at Aaron James career with the Jazz.

Jazz 50: Rank No. 41 – Aaron James

Chosen out of Grambling State in the second round of the 1974 NBA Draft, James was the first-ever draft pick by the Jazz organization after trading their first round selection to the Atlanta Hawks for All-Star guard “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

James was an immediate contributor to the struggling club in his rookie season averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor in 76 appearances.

James was a mainstay in the Jazz rotation in New Orleans appearing in 356 games during his five-year career where he averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.


The forward earned the nickname “Parking Lot” from legendary Jazz broadcaster Hot Rod Hundley who gave him the title for his long-range shooting abilities, even before the advent of the three-point line.

Edwards retired from the NBA when the Jazz moved from New Orleans to Utah and served as the head coach of his alma mater between 1989-95.

Follow the rest of the Jazz 50 countdown with Jake and Ben Monday through Friday at 11:30 leading up to the opening day of the regular season.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

