Top 50 Utah Jazz Players Countdown: #41 Aaron James

Jazz 50: Rank No. 41 – Aaron James

Chosen out of Grambling State in the second round of the 1974 NBA Draft, James was the first-ever draft pick by the Jazz organization after trading their first round selection to the Atlanta Hawks for All-Star guard “Pistol” Pete Maravich.

James was an immediate contributor to the struggling club in his rookie season averaging 11.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 0.9 assists while shooting 47 percent from the floor in 76 appearances.

James was a mainstay in the Jazz rotation in New Orleans appearing in 356 games during his five-year career where he averaged 10.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists.



The forward earned the nickname “Parking Lot” from legendary Jazz broadcaster Hot Rod Hundley who gave him the title for his long-range shooting abilities, even before the advent of the three-point line.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone.

