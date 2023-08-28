18-year-old sentenced to 25 years to life for killing of 16-year-old Piute High student

JUNCTION, Utah — An 18-year-old has been sentenced Monday to 25 years to life in prison for shooting and killing 16-year-old Jacqueline “Jacky” Nuñez -Millan.

Francisco Daniel Aguilar, 18, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to all five charges:

aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

attempted aggravated murder, a first-degree felony

felony discharge of a firearm, a first-degree felony

aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

aggravated assault, a second-degree felony

According to court documents, on Jan. 8, 2023, Aguilar was with Jacky Nuñez at a remote location on Doc Springs Road, approximately four miles north of Circleville. Aguilar shot Nuñez first in the leg as she tried to flee to her friend’s car, shattering her femur. Aguilar then fired into a friend’s vehicle, shattering windows, and hitting the truck multiple times. The friend drove away to avoid being shot.

Aguilar then walked over to Nuñez and shot her again, killing her.

“These things happen in New York and Chicago and Los Angeles, it doesn’t happen in Piute County, it doesn’t happen in rural Utah. But because of this defendant, it happened, and we are all unalterably changed from and after that night, Jan. 8 when Francisco Daniel Aguilar decided to stand over and execute Jacky Nunez,” Scott Burns, Piute County Attorney said.

Jacky Nuñez’s mother and sisters addressed the court in victim impact statements.

“The person who chose, yes chose, to take Jacky’s life does not deserve anything less than a life sentence behind bars; to forever live with the consequences that should follow such actions. These 232 days are just the beginning to my entire family’s life sentence of suffering. We didn’t choose this sentence, it was given to us by a person who was supposed to protect, love, and respect Jacky,” Rosa Nuñez said.

Rosa Nuñez spoke of Jacky’s loving nature and especially her soft spot for all animals.

“She was a child who enjoyed life and always seemed to find the good in people,” Rosa Nuñez said.

“I often have to remind myself that this nightmare is real and I am awake, this is the reality of our lives,” Mayuni Nuñez said. “I just want everyone to please pray for us so that we may obtain the strength needed for this life-long battle we’re in.”

Irma Nuñez, Jacky’s mother, addressed the court in Spanish as her daughter translated.

“I write these lines to ask of you to make justice for my daughter,” Irma Nuñez said. “I ask for the maximum sentence for the person who took my daughter, my princess’s life away.”

Irma Nuñez made an emotional plea for justice to be served.

“My daughter did not deserve what he has done,” Irma Nuñez said. “My daughter was a great person dedicated to her school, to her sports, to her family, and to her pets. I feel an immense hole in my heart and this is why I ask that justice is served today.”

Aguilar said he brought his father’s gun with him that day as a “scare tactic.”

“My intention was not to use the weapon, that’s what I’m saying your honor, I acted impulsively,” Aguilar said.

When asked by the judge if Aguilar could give surviving family members any reason at all for his actions Aguilar replied, “I acted stupidly and out of anger.”

“There’s no justification for what you did Mr. Aguilar, absolutely there’s no justification for it,” Judge Marvin D. Bagley said.