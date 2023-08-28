BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Sam Houston Week
Aug 28, 2023, 1:10 PM
PROVO, Utah – The arrival of BYU football game week means it’s time for the first official depth chart of the season.
BYU released its week one depth chart for the upcoming Sam Houston game on Monday. It’s the first depth chart for the BYU program as a member of the Big 12 Conference.
#BYU releases the depth chart for week one against Sam Houston.
Notables:
– No ORs at QB after Slovis.
– Ethan Slade gets the nod at strong safety
– Bunch of ORs along the offensive line#BYUFootball
— Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 28, 2023
Expectations are low for BYU coming into its first season in the Big 12. But the analytics and prognostications say BYU should win decisively on Saturday night in week one against FBS newcomer Sam Houston (8:15 p.m., FS1, KSL NewsRadio).
BYU isn’t taking the Bearkats lightly as they come into the game with a National Championship pedigree, having won the FCS title in the spring of 2021.
To get ready for the season-opening game, BYU released its first official depth chart of the 2023 season.
BYU Football Depth Chart: Sam Houston Week
Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Bearkats.
Quarterback
Kedon Slovis
Jake Retzlaff
Cade Fennegan
Running Back
Aidan Robbins
Deion Smith
LJ Martin
Wide Receiver
Kody Epps
-OR- Parker Kingston
-OR- Jojo Phillips
Wide Receiver
Chase Roberts
-OR- Darius Lassiter
Wide Receiver
Keanu Hill
-OR- Keelan Marion
Tight End
Isaac Rex
Mata’ava Ta’ase
Jackson Bowers
Fullback
Mason Fakahua
Ray Paulo
Left Tackle
Kingsley Suamataia
Simi Moala
Left Guard
Weylin Lapuaho
-OR- Ian Fitzgerald
Center
Paul Maile
-OR- Connor Pay
Peter Falaniko
Right Guard
Connor Pay
-OR- Paul Maile
Tyler Little
Right Tackle
Caleb Etienne
-OR- Brayden Keim
DEFENSE
Strong Edge
Tyler Batty
Blake Mangelson
Bodie Schoonover
Nose
Atunaisa Mahe
-OR- Caden Haws
Joshua Singh
Tackle
Jackson Cravens
John Nelson
David Latu
Outside Edge
Isaiah Bagnah
Michael Daley
-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin
SAM
AJ Vongphachanh
Isaiah Glasker
-OR- Fisher Jackson
MACK
Ben Bywater
Harrison Taggart
-OR- Ace Kaufusi
-OR- Siale Esera
ROVER
Max Tooley
Ammon Hannemann
-OR- Chaz Ah You
Strong Safety
Ethan Slade
Crew Wakley
-OR- Raider Damuni
Free Safety
Malik Moore
Tanner Wall
-OR- Chika Ebunoha
-OR- Preston Rex
NICKEL
Kamden Garrett
Caleb Christensen
Cornerback
Jakob Robinson
Evan Johnson
Cornerback
Eddie Heckard
Mory Bamba
Marcus McKenzie
SPECIALISTS
Punter
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Kickoffs
Will Ferrin
-OR- Matthias Dunn
Place Kicker
Will Ferrin
-OR- Matthias Dunn
Holder
Ryan Rehkow
Landon Rehkow
Long Snapper
Austin Riggs
Dalton Riggs
Returners
Hobbs Nyberg
Talmage Gunther
Keelan Marion
Parker Kingston
Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.
