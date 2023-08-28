BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Sam Houston Week

On The Site:
PROVO, Utah – The arrival of BYU football game week means it’s time for the first official depth chart of the season.

BYU released its week one depth chart for the upcoming Sam Houston game on Monday. It’s the first depth chart for the BYU program as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

Expectations are low for BYU coming into its first season in the Big 12. But the analytics and prognostications say BYU should win decisively on Saturday night in week one against FBS newcomer Sam Houston (8:15 p.m., FS1, KSL NewsRadio).

BYU isn’t taking the Bearkats lightly as they come into the game with a National Championship pedigree, having won the FCS title in the spring of 2021.

To get ready for the season-opening game, BYU released its first official depth chart of the 2023 season.

BYU Football Depth Chart: Sam Houston Week

Here’s how BYU’s personnel will stack up against the Bearkats.

Quarterback

Kedon Slovis

Jake Retzlaff

Cade Fennegan

Running Back

Aidan Robbins

Deion Smith

LJ Martin

Wide Receiver

Kody Epps

-OR- Parker Kingston

-OR- Jojo Phillips

Wide Receiver

Chase Roberts

-OR- Darius Lassiter

Wide Receiver

Keanu Hill

-OR- Keelan Marion

Tight End

Isaac Rex

Mata’ava Ta’ase

Jackson Bowers

Fullback

Mason Fakahua

Ray Paulo

Left Tackle

Kingsley Suamataia

Simi Moala

Left Guard

Weylin Lapuaho

-OR- Ian Fitzgerald

Center

Paul Maile

-OR- Connor Pay

Peter Falaniko

Right Guard

Connor Pay

-OR- Paul Maile

Tyler Little

Right Tackle

Caleb Etienne

-OR- Brayden Keim

DEFENSE

Strong Edge

Tyler Batty

Blake Mangelson

Bodie Schoonover

Nose

Atunaisa Mahe

-OR- Caden Haws

Joshua Singh

Tackle

Jackson Cravens

John Nelson

David Latu

Outside Edge

Isaiah Bagnah

Michael Daley

-OR- Nuuletau Sellesin

SAM

AJ Vongphachanh

Isaiah Glasker

-OR- Fisher Jackson

MACK

Ben Bywater

Harrison Taggart

-OR- Ace Kaufusi

-OR- Siale Esera

ROVER

Max Tooley

Ammon Hannemann

-OR- Chaz Ah You

Strong Safety

Ethan Slade

Crew Wakley

-OR- Raider Damuni

Free Safety

Malik Moore

Tanner Wall

-OR- Chika Ebunoha

-OR- Preston Rex

NICKEL

Kamden Garrett

Caleb Christensen

Cornerback

Jakob Robinson

Evan Johnson

Cornerback

Eddie Heckard

Mory Bamba

Marcus McKenzie

SPECIALISTS

Punter

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Kickoffs

Will Ferrin

-OR- Matthias Dunn

Place Kicker

Will Ferrin

-OR- Matthias Dunn

Holder

Ryan Rehkow

Landon Rehkow

Long Snapper

Austin Riggs

Dalton Riggs

Returners

Hobbs Nyberg

Talmage Gunther

Keelan Marion

Parker Kingston

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

