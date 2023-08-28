Aggie Notes: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State’s offensive line is taking shape as the Aggies eye a season-opening date with the Big 10 Iowa Hawkeyes on September 2.

“With Coach (Blake) Anderson’s offense, what we want our O-line to be known for is playing with tempo and urgency,” first-year offensive line coach Cooper Bassett said. “When you come out and see us, we might not be the biggest, the tallest, or the strongest, but I want us to play with urgency and finish with violence.

“We haven’t been perfect, but I believe we’ve gotten better every day. The big thing for us right now is trying to solidify who our first five are. Then who the next three behind them at the guard, tackle and center position are.”

Bassett continued, “Our three experienced guys have done a great job. Cole (Motes) has a lot of flexibility; he can play right tackle and left tackle. If I was going to go into a fight, Pule (Falepule Alo) would probably be the first guy I would want on my side. I love his toughness, his work ethic, and his grittiness. He’s done a great job at center. Then, Wade Meacham, he’s done a great job. He looks a lot quicker than he did in the spring and has done a good job with being that vocal guy in the room, getting us squared away and leading us.”

Despite returning only one starter from 2022, Utah State brings back six lettermen with 144 career appearances and 32 starts.

Utah State Returning Offensive Linemen (Listed alphabetically)

Falepule Alo | Senior | Gonzales, LA

A graduate of West High School, Alo enters his senior season in Logan at 6’2 and 285 pounds. After appearing in nine games across his first two seasons, Alo made 12 appearances, playing 555 snaps in 2022. He topped the Aggies with 22 knockdowns and was did not allow a sack all year.

He earned Utah Class 6A first-team all-region honors as a prep senior in 2020.

Alo was named to Phil Steele’s Fourth-Team All-Mountain West this preseason. His cousin, Sione Teuhema, played football at LSU and spent time with the Carolina Panthers.

Teague Anderson | RS Freshman | Lehi, UT

Listed at 6’5 and 295 pounds, Anderson hopes to get his first collegiate playing time after redshirting in 2022.

Anderson was named a three-star recruit by ESPN.com, Rivals.com, and 247Sports.com as a Lehi Pioneer and was a top-100 lineman in the country according to 247Sports.com. He earned Utah Class 5A first-team all-state honors as a senior and first-team all-region honors as both a junior and senior.

Father, Jason Anderson, played football at BYU (1994-97) and spent four years in the NFL.

Wyatt Bowles | Senior | West Point, UT

Bowles is a 6’5, 290-pound graduate of Syracuse High School where he was a Region 1 first-team selection following his senior season.

After playing 47 snaps as a true freshman in 2018, Bowles did not see the field again until playing 11 games on special teams in 2021. Last year, he played in all 13 games, primarily on special teams.

Bowles was named Academic All-Mountain West in 2021 & 2022.

Calvin Knapp | Senior | Jackson, WI

The 6’4, 280-pound lineman joined Utah State ahead of the 2021 season after spending one year at Iowa Western Community College.

Knapp played in 12 games in 2021, mostly on special teams. Last season, he was active for all 13 games and played eight total offensive line snaps.

Knapp was named Academic All-Mountain West in 2021 & 2022. He is a member of the USU track & field team, participating in the shot put competition.

Wade Meacham | Grad Senior | Layton, UT

The 6’5, 310-pound Meacham paces the Aggies with 36 appearances, including 13 starts at left guard last season. He enters 2023 as an Athlon Sports Fourth-Team All-Mountain West selection.

Meacham ended 2022 with 12 knockdowns and did not allow a sack all year. Possibly more impressive, Meacham was not flagged for a single penalty all season.

He was an Academic All-Mountain West selection in 2020 & 2021.

Elia Migao | Sophomore | Temecula, CA

Migao enters his sophomore season listed at 6’2 and 310 pounds. After redshirting in 2021. Migao played in 12 of 13 games last season, all on special teams.

A consensus three-star recruit out of Chaparral High School, Migao was a two-time all-state offensive lineman and was named the Southwestern League Lineman of the Year following his senior season.

Brother, Enoka Migao, is a defensive lineman with Utah State.

Cole Motes | Junior | Thatcher, AZ

At 6’5 and 305 pounds, Motes enters 2023 being recognized by Phil Steele as Third-team All-Mountain West.

Motes made four starts at right tackle last year, appearing in 12 total games. He finished the season with 11 knockdowns and graded out at 84 percent on 422 snaps.

Tavo Motu’apuaka | RS Freshman | Honolulu, HI

At 6’5 and 330 pounds, Motu’apuaka brings great size to the USU offensive line after redshirting and not appearing in any games last season.

Motu’apuaka came to Utah State as a consensus three-star recruit and was rated as the fifth-best recruit out of Hawaii in 2022.

Brother, Hale Motu’apuaka, is a senior defensive tackle for the Aggies.

Jackson Owens | Senior | Sandy, UT

Owens is a 6’5, 295-pound senior still looking for his first significant reps as an Aggie. Owens appeared in three games during his redshirt season in 2019. He has appeared in ten games for Utah State in his career, playing primarily on special teams.

Owens was rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com after his senior season with the East Leopards. He earned Utah Class 6A honorable mention all-state honors from the Deseret News as a prep senior.

Adam Pond | RS Freshman | Lehi, UT

At 6’5 and 295 pounds, Pond redshirted with Utah State in 2022.

An all-region honoree in his last two seasons at Skyridge High School, Pond started 37 games for the Falcons in his prep career.

Bryce Radford | RS Freshman | Hyde Park, UT

The 6’6, 320-pound lineman redshirted for the Aggies as a true freshman last season.

Rated a three-star prospect by 247Sports.com, Radford earned first-team all-region honors three straight years and was named first-team all-state following his senior season at Green Canyon High School

Radford was recognized as a Mountain West Scholar-Athlete in 2022. Father, Curtis Radford, played football at Utah State (1994-97).

Utah State Incoming Offensive Linemen (Listed alphabetically)

Shively Asoau Fua | Junior | San Francisco, CA

Listed at 6’5 and 315 pounds, Asoau Fua joins Utah State after starting 14 games as a sophomore at Chabot College in California.

As a prep senior, Asoau Fua helped lead the Mission High School Bears to a California Interscholastic Federation state championship.

Ralph Frias III | Grad Senior | Safford, AZ

Expected to add depth at the tackle position, Frias III is listed at 6’6 and 340 pounds. He joins the Aggies after spending the past five seasons (2018-22) at Arizona State where he appeared in 26 games.

Frias III received a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies at ASU and is pursuing a master’s degree in sports management while in Logan.

Jarvis Griffiths | Freshman | American Fork, UT

The 6’3, 280-pound lineman joins Utah State after finishing his prep career with American Fork High School. He earned Utah Class 6A second-team all-state honors as a center following his senior season.

Jake Hellmann | Junior | Pleasant View, UT

A 6’5, 305-pound lineman, Hellmann joins USU after playing two seasons for the College of San Mateo in California. Before signing with San Mateo, Hellman was a Utah Class 6A honorable mention all-state honors and was named the 6A Offensive Tackle of the Year at Weber High School.

As a sophomore, Hellmann helped lead the Bulldogs to a California Community College Athletic Association state championship.

K’leyone Iosua | Freshman | Lehi, UT

At 6’3 and 305 pounds, Iosua comes to the Aggies after finishing his prep career with Skyridge High School.

A Utah Class 6A honorable mention all-state and second-team all-region honoree, Iosua did not allow a single sack during his senior season. Defensively, he finished with 30 tackles, two sacks, and scored a defensive touchdown.

Aloali’i Maui | Sophomore | Pago Pago, American Samoa

Maui heads to Logan after finishing his freshman campaign with the New Mexico Military Institute.

The 6’1, 300-pound lineman helped lead the Tafuna High School Warriors to back-to-back undefeated championship seasons as a junior and senior.

Jr Sia | Freshman | Herriman, UT

The 6’4, 360-pound Sia will be a true freshman this season after finishing his prep career with Herriman High School.

Sia was rated the 11th-best prospect in Utah and a three-star recruit by 247Sports.com. He earned Utah Class 6A first-team all-state and all-region honors following his senior season. He made 43 prep starts along the offensive line.

