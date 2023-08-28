On The Site:
60 in 60: #5 Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson (Running Back)

Aug 28, 2023, 1:42 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #5 is Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson (RB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson

Prior to his college football career, Jackson was a standout quarterback at Duncanville High School where he led his team to consecutive state title games. Out of high school, the Dallas, Texas native was rated by ESPN as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 2 overall play in the Lone Star State.

Jackson began his college career at the University of Texas. He didn’t see any action as a freshman in 2020 and decided to transfer to the University of Utah.

During his first season with the Utes, Jackson played in three contests and scored a touchdown as a backup for the Utes.

Last season, Jackson had a breakout year, playing in 13 games for Utah as a quarterback and running back. He ran for more than 500 yards and nine touchdowns.

In Utah’s final regular season game against the Colorado Buffaloes and in the Pac-12 title game against the USC Trojans, Jackson posted back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns.

This fall, Jackson and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah's sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

60 in 60: #5 Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson (Running Back)