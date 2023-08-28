60 in 60: #5 Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #5 is Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson (RB).

Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson

Prior to his college football career, Jackson was a standout quarterback at Duncanville High School where he led his team to consecutive state title games. Out of high school, the Dallas, Texas native was rated by ESPN as the No. 2 dual-threat quarterback in the nation and No. 2 overall play in the Lone Star State.

Jackson began his college career at the University of Texas. He didn’t see any action as a freshman in 2020 and decided to transfer to the University of Utah.

During his first season with the Utes, Jackson played in three contests and scored a touchdown as a backup for the Utes.

Last season, Jackson had a breakout year, playing in 13 games for Utah as a quarterback and running back. He ran for more than 500 yards and nine touchdowns.

In Utah’s final regular season game against the Colorado Buffaloes and in the Pac-12 title game against the USC Trojans, Jackson posted back-to-back games with over 100 rushing yards and multiple touchdowns.

This fall, Jackson and the Utes will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Florida Gators. The Utes will host the Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31 at 6 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on ESPN.

