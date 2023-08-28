Utah State Releases Depth Chart For Week One @ Iowa Hawkeyes

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies released their week one depth chart less than six days before heading east for their 2023 season opener.

USU will take on the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:03 a.m. (MT).

Utah State returns 35 letter winners from a year ago. Of the returning players, 19 played offense, including four starters. Five of the 13 returning defensive players were starters in 2023.

Blake Anderson leads the Aggies in his third season (17-10) at the helm, adding play-calling responsibilities to his gameday. Joe Cauthen heads the defense in his first season in Logan while Kyle Cefalo was promoted to co-offensive coordinator ahead of his third season with USU.

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Offense

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

-OR- Rahsul Faison

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer (UNAVAILABLE)

Broc Lane (Questionable)

Will Monney

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Max Alford

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Josh Williams

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

Sam Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Jaiden Francois

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Javar Strong

Devin Dye

Free Safety

Ike Larsen

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

Utah State Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

