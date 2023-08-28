On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah State Releases Depth Chart For Week One @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Aug 28, 2023, 1:45 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies released their week one depth chart less than six days before heading east for their 2023 season opener.

USU will take on the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:03 a.m. (MT).

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Utah State returns 35 letter winners from a year ago. Of the returning players, 19 played offense, including four starters. Five of the 13 returning defensive players were starters in 2023.

Blake Anderson leads the Aggies in his third season (17-10) at the helm, adding play-calling responsibilities to his gameday. Joe Cauthen heads the defense in his first season in Logan while Kyle Cefalo was promoted to co-offensive coordinator ahead of his third season with USU.

Bold denotes 2022 starter

Utah State Offense

Quarterback

Cooper Legas

Levi Williams

RELATED: Limiting Turnovers Will Be Key For Aggie Signal-Callers

Running Back

Robert Briggs

-OR- Davon Booth

-OR- Rahsul Faison

RELATED: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State

Wide Receiver

Jaylen Royals

Kahanu Davis

-OR- Micah Davis

Grant Page

RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023

Wide Receiver

Otto Tia

-OR- Colby Bowman

-OR- Micah Davis

Arcelles Johnson

Slot Receiver

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen

Kyrese Rowan

Ryder MacGillivray

Tight End

Josh Sterzer (UNAVAILABLE)

Broc Lane (Questionable)

Will Monney

RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football

Left Tackle

Ralph Frias

Calvin Knapp

Left Guard

Wade Meacham

Wyatt Bowles

RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Center

Falepule Alo

Aloali’i Maui

Right Guard

Tavo Motu’apuaka

Bryce Radford

Right Tackle

Cole Motes

-OR- Teague Anderson

Shively Asoau Fua

Utah State Defense

Defensive End

Paul Fitzgerald

Cian Stone

Blaine Spires

RELATED: Thoughts From Utah State’s Second Scrimmage

Defensive Tackle

Seni Tuiaki

Poukesi Vakauta

Siaosi Lauhingoa

Clifton Mosely Jr.

Defensive Tackle

Hale Motu’apuaka

Bo Maile

Sir Mells

RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast

Defensive End

Enoka Migao

John Ward

Ioholani Raass

Will Linebacker

Max Alford

Gavin Barthiel

Bronson Olevao Jr.

Josh Williams

Mike Linebacker

MJ Tafisi Jr.

Cole Joyce

Logan Pili

RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023

Sam Linebacker

Anthony Switzer

Jaiden Francois

Cornerback

JD Drew

Avante Dickerson

Xavion Steele

Backside Safety

Javar Strong

Devin Dye

RELATED: Local Talent, New Faces Expected To Lead Utah State Safeties In 2023

Free Safety

Ike Larsen

Simeon Harris

Cornerback

Michael Anyanwu

Gabriel Bryan

Al Ashford III

RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023

Utah State Specialists

Punter

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Place Kicker

William Testa

Elliot Nimrod

Holder

Stephen Kotsanlee

Ryan Marks

Kickoffs

Elliot Nimrod

Ryan Marks

Long Snapper

Jacob Garcia

Alexander McDougall

Punt Returner

Micah Davis

Cooper Jones

Kick Returner

Terrell Vaughn

Micah Davis

RELATED STORIES

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football To Wear All Red Against Florida

The Utes revealed they will be wearing their all-red uniform combo as they get ready to host the Florida Gators to open the 2023 season.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

60 in 60: #5 Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson (Running Back)

The countdown for the 2023 edition of Hans & Scotty's 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #5 Utah’s Ja’Quinden Jackson (RB).

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Aggie Notes: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge

Utah State's offensive line is taking shape as the Aggies eye a season-opening date with the Big 10 Iowa Hawkeyes on September 2.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Roster Questions Remain For Utes As Season Opener Approaches With Florida

Game week has arrived for Utah football, but there are still roster questions in flux for the Utes as they prepare to open against Florida.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart For Sam Houston Week

The arrival of week one means its time for a fresh new depth chart.

14 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Ben Bywater Previews 2023 BYU Football Ahead Of Season Opener

BYU linebacker Ben Bywater joined KSL Sports Zone to preview the Cougars' 2023 football season, which kickoff this week.

14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Utah State Releases Depth Chart For Week One @ Iowa Hawkeyes