Utah State Releases Depth Chart For Week One @ Iowa Hawkeyes
Aug 28, 2023, 1:45 PM
LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies released their week one depth chart less than six days before heading east for their 2023 season opener.
USU will take on the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:03 a.m. (MT).
RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule
𝐎𝐍𝐄 𝐖𝐄𝐄𝐊 ⏳⏳⏳#AggiesAllTheWay | https://t.co/48LRYZ4aut pic.twitter.com/4Er112Ogyi
— USU Football (@USUFootball) August 27, 2023
Utah State returns 35 letter winners from a year ago. Of the returning players, 19 played offense, including four starters. Five of the 13 returning defensive players were starters in 2023.
Blake Anderson leads the Aggies in his third season (17-10) at the helm, adding play-calling responsibilities to his gameday. Joe Cauthen heads the defense in his first season in Logan while Kyle Cefalo was promoted to co-offensive coordinator ahead of his third season with USU.
Bold denotes 2022 starter
Utah State Offense
Quarterback
Cooper Legas
Levi Williams
RELATED: Limiting Turnovers Will Be Key For Aggie Signal-Callers
Running Back
-OR- Davon Booth
-OR- Rahsul Faison
RELATED: Running Back Depth Could Benefit Utah State
Wide Receiver
Jaylen Royals
Kahanu Davis
-OR- Micah Davis
Grant Page
RELATED: Utah State Wide Receivers Face Uphill Battle In 2023
Wide Receiver
Otto Tia
-OR- Colby Bowman
-OR- Micah Davis
Arcelles Johnson
Slot Receiver
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
-OR- Kyle Van Leeuwen
Kyrese Rowan
Ryder MacGillivray
Tight End
Josh Sterzer (UNAVAILABLE)
Broc Lane (Questionable)
Will Monney
RELATED: Inexperienced Tight End Group For Utah State Football
Left Tackle
Ralph Frias
Calvin Knapp
Left Guard
Wade Meacham
Wyatt Bowles
RELATED: Utah State Offensive Line Ready For In-Game Challenge
Center
Aloali’i Maui
Right Guard
Tavo Motu’apuaka
Bryce Radford
Right Tackle
Cole Motes
-OR- Teague Anderson
Shively Asoau Fua
Utah State Defense
Defensive End
Paul Fitzgerald
Cian Stone
Blaine Spires
RELATED: Thoughts From Utah State’s Second Scrimmage
Defensive Tackle
Seni Tuiaki
Poukesi Vakauta
Siaosi Lauhingoa
Clifton Mosely Jr.
Defensive Tackle
Bo Maile
Sir Mells
RELATED: Utah State Defensive Line Needs To Grow Up Fast
Defensive End
Enoka Migao
John Ward
Ioholani Raass
Will Linebacker
Max Alford
Gavin Barthiel
Bronson Olevao Jr.
Josh Williams
Mike Linebacker
Cole Joyce
Logan Pili
RELATED: Utah State Linebackers Ready To Work In 2023
Sam Linebacker
Anthony Switzer
Jaiden Francois
Cornerback
JD Drew
Avante Dickerson
Xavion Steele
Backside Safety
Javar Strong
Devin Dye
RELATED: Local Talent, New Faces Expected To Lead Utah State Safeties In 2023
Free Safety
Simeon Harris
Cornerback
Michael Anyanwu
Gabriel Bryan
Al Ashford III
RELATED: Anyanwu Leads Utah State Cornerbacks Into 2023
Utah State Specialists
Punter
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Place Kicker
William Testa
Elliot Nimrod
Holder
Stephen Kotsanlee
Ryan Marks
Kickoffs
Elliot Nimrod
Ryan Marks
Long Snapper
Jacob Garcia
Alexander McDougall
Punt Returner
Micah Davis
Cooper Jones
Kick Returner
Terrell Vaughn
Micah Davis
Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone
Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff.
Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White on the call.
KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here.
Take us with you, wherever you go.
Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.