Utah Football To Wear All Red Against Florida

Aug 28, 2023, 1:55 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – After announcing a “Red Out” for the fans, the Utes revealed they too will be wearing all red as they get ready to play host to the Florida Gators to open the 2023 season.

This uniform combination is primarily connected to the Utes’ rivalry game with BYU but will be seen from time to time for other big games. Hosting one of the marquee name brands in the SEC certainly qualifies as one.

Utah and Florida will only be meeting for the third time ever (1977 and 2022) with 2023 marking the Gator’s first trip out to Salt Lake City. Last season, the Utes came up one play short in the Swamp and will be hoping for a better result in front of their home crowd come Thursday night.

A Closer Look At The Utes’ All Red Uniforms

Sophomore running back Jaylon Glover got to do the honors of revealing the Utes’ game one look on Monday afternoon. Utah football’s social media accounts posted photos of Glover rocking their game day look in their home team locker room to give the shoot a moody look.

Glover, of course, hails from Lakeland, Florida and knows a thing or two about Florida Gator football.

Utah will don their candy apple red helmets with the classic “Utah” stripe and drum and feather logo. Glover also showed off the Utes’ home red jersey and pants along with red gloves, socks and shoes.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

