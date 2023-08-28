Weber High principal on administrative leave amid district investigation

PLEASANT VIEW, Weber County — Weber High School Principal Chris Earnest was placed on administrative leave last week amid an ongoing investigation by the district looking into unspecified complaints.

Lane Findlay, spokesman for the Weber School District, said Earnest was placed on leave on Aug. 16 — a week before classes started.

The first day of school at Weber High School was last Wednesday and Earnest remained on leave as of Monday.

“Officials at Weber School District are currently looking into complaints related to the performance of Chris Earnest in her duties as principal of Weber High School. As standard procedure, Ms. Earnest has been placed on paid administrative leave during this process. Since this is an active investigation and no determination has been made, the district is not releasing additional information at this time,” according to a statement from the district.

She became the principal at Weber High School in 2018, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Ryan Kachold, assistant principal at Weber High, will be assuming the responsibilities of the principal in the meantime, Findlay said, adding that it’s standard procedure for an employee to be placed on administrative leave while complaints are investigated, especially if they rise to the district level.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, Findlay couldn’t provide specifics about the complaints but said the district is hoping to “wrap things up fairly soon” and have more information by the end of the week.

“Rest assured, we will continue to prioritize the well-being and education of your child, and we appreciate your understanding and support as we navigate through this situation,” says a letter sent Sunday to parents of students at the high school.