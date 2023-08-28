On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Walker Kessler, Team USA Find Form Against Greece At World Cup

Aug 28, 2023, 2:17 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler and Team USA rounded into form with a 109-81 victory over Greece in the FIBA World Cup.

Kessler scored four points, grabbed one rebound, and blocked two shots after scoring scoreless in Team USA’s opening game against New Zealand.

Team USA was led by Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves who scored 15 points while Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson added 13 each.

Team USA Advances With Win Over Greece

Though one game remains in group play for Team USA, the roster has already guaranteed itself a spot in the round of 16.

The star-studded lineup will face Jordan on Wednesday who is currently 0-2 in the FIBA World Cup and sits in last place in Group C.

In addition to Team USA, Lithuania, Montenegro, Germany, Spain, Canada, and Latvia have all punched their tickets to the second round.

Four More Jazz Players Will Take Floor Tuesday

After falling to Australia on Friday morning,  Lauri Markkanen and Finland were officially eliminated from the World Cup after a surprising 98-88 loss to Japan.

The victory marked Japan’s first-ever win over a European team in FIBA play, dropping Finland to 0-2 in the group stage.

Markkanen had an impressive 27 points and 12 rebounds, but Japan erased an 18 point second half deficit to stun Finland.

The All-Star forward will conclude his FIBA tournament on Tuesday against Germany at 1:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Clarkson, Philippines On Brink Of Elimination

Clarkson and the Filipino national team also opened group play with consecutive losses, dropping to 0-2 after an 80-70 loss to Angola.

The Jazz guard had 21 points and seven assists but shot just 1-8 from the three-point line in the loss.

Clarkson and the Philippines will face Italy on Tuesday at 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+ needing a win to keep their hopes of advancing beyond group play alive.

Olynyk, Canada Crush Lebanon

After blowing out France to open group play on Friday, the Cana once again showed their dominance in a 128-73 win over Lebanon.

Olynyk had a well-rounded 12 point, eight rebound, five assist performance in the victory in only 18 minutes on the floor.

Canada has guaranteed it will advance beyond group play, even before facing Latvia on Tuesday at 7:30 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Fontecchio, Italy Fall To Dominican Republic

Simone Fontecchio scored 13 points and grabbed five rebounds, but shot just 1-8 from three as Italy fell to the Dominican Republic 87-82.

The Italians will look to advance past group play when they face Clarkson and the Philippines on Tuesday.

The game will tip off at 6:00 a.m. MST on ESPN+.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Hosting Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. On Visit

Heralded transfer is on the move again. Could BYU be his next stop?

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders Place Local Player On Injured Reserve, Ending Rookie’s Season

The Commanders placed former Utah standout Braeden Daniels on injured reserve, ending the tackle's rookie season before it officially began.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Farden, Utah Gymnastics Under Investigation For Alleged Emotional Abuse

Utah gymnastics head coach Tom Farden is under investigation for alleged emotional abuse as first reported by the Deseret News.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First Depth Chart As Big 12 Team

Five quick-hit takeaways from BYU's first depth chart of the 2023 season.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes

The Utah State Aggies open their 126th season of play as they head to Big Ten country for a matchup against a ranked Iowa Hawkeyes team.

17 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Adjusts Travel Plans To Salt Lake In Wake Of Idalia

The Florida Gators will be heading to Salt Lake this week to take on the Utah Utes, but in the wake of Idalia, have to adjust their travel.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Walker Kessler, Team USA Find Form Against Greece At World Cup