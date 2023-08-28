On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

Trump and 18 others charged in the Georgia election case are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6

Aug 28, 2023, 2:44 PM

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta Inter...

Former President Donald Trump steps off his plane as he arrives at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ATLANTA (AP) — Former President Donald Trump and the 18 people indicted along with him in Georgia are scheduled to be arraigned next week on charges they participated in a wide-ranging illegal scheme to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

All 19 defendants, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, have been scheduled for arraignment on Sept. 6, when they may enter pleas as well, according to court records.

A Trump spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to a question about whether the former president intended to waive his appearance.

The defendants met a Friday deadline to turn themselves in at the Fulton County Jail. Trump was booked Thursday evening — scowling at the camera in the first-ever mug shot of a former president.

Trump attempt to derail Georgia election investigation rejected by judge

All but one of those charged had agreed to a bond amount and conditions with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis ahead of time, and they were free to go after booking.

Harrison William Prescott Floyd, who is accused of harassing a Fulton County election worker, did not negotiate a bond ahead of time and remained in the jail after turning himself in last Thursday. Federal court records from Maryland show Floyd, a former U.S. Marine who’s active with the group Black Voices for Trump, was also arrested three months ago on a federal warrant that accuses him of aggressively confronting two FBI agents sent to serve him with a grand jury subpoena.

An attorney for Floyd, Todd A. Harding, noted in a court filing Monday that his client was the only African American man among the defendants and the only one without bond. Harding asked a judge to set a “reasonable bond” for his client at a bond hearing scheduled for Thursday.

March 4, 2024, trial date set for Trump in US case charging him with plotting to overturn election

Willis, who used Georgia’s racketeering law to bring the case, alleges that the defendants participated in a wide-ranging conspiracy to illegally try to keep the Republican president in power even after his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden.

Meadows is seeking to fight the Georgia indictment in federal court. A hearing on transferring his case there from state court was being held Monday. At least four others charged in the indictment are also seeking to move the case to federal court, including U.S. Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

FILE - Two people walk on the University of Wyoming campus, June 14, 2016, in Laramie, Wyo. On Frid...

Associated Press

Judge dismisses lawsuit by sorority sisters who sought to block a transgender woman from joining

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit contesting a transgender woman's admission into a sorority at the University of Wyoming, ruling that he could not override how the private, voluntary organization defined a woman and order that she not belong.

17 hours ago

Former President Donald Trump walks to speak with reporters before departure from Hartsfield-Jackso...

Jill Colvin, Associated Press

Trump campaign reports raising more than $7 million after Georgia booking

Trump’s campaign says he has raised $7.1 million since Thursday when he was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Georgia.

3 days ago

FILE - Former President Donald Trump is escorted to a courtroom, April 4, 2023, in New York. Donald...

Associated Press

Trump has surrendered for a fourth time this year. Here’s where all the cases against him stand

Former President Donald Trump surrendered on Thursday for a fourth time this year, with this case focusing on his efforts to overturn his 2020 general election defeat in Georgia.

5 days ago

FILE - Protesters march around the Arizona Capitol after the Supreme Court decision to overturn the...

Associated Press

Arizona court to review ruling that abortion doctors can’t be charged under pre-statehood law

The Arizona Supreme Court will reassess a lower court’s conclusion that abortion doctors can't be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that bans the procedure in nearly all cases.

6 days ago

FILE PHOTO of handcuffs and gavel...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com 

Wife of Utah restaurant owner accused of abusing employee arrested for alleged threats

The wife of a Utah County restaurant owner accused of sexually abusing a teen employee has been arrested after police say she threatened the alleged victim.

7 days ago

William 'Billy' McFarland, organizer of the Fyre Festival, is pictured here in New York in 2017. (B...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Fyre Festival is back and pre-ticket have sold out, according to its embattled founder

Founder of the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival Billy McFarland appears ready for round two.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Trump and 18 others charged in the Georgia election case are scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 6