BYU Releases First-Time Uniform Combination For 2023 Season Opener

PROVO, Utah – BYU football dropped its first uniform combination of the 2023 season on Monday.

When BYU steps onto the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night against Sam Houston, they will have a royal blue uniform, white pants, and a royal blue helmet with a white facemask.

It’s the first time that BYU has ever worn this uniform combination. The program brought royal blue helmets into their uniform identity at the beginning of the 2021 season. Since getting those royal blue helmets into the rotation, they have not accompanied that lid with a royal blue uniform and white pant combination.

Last season, BYU came close to this uniform combination in the home game against Utah State. The only difference was that BYU donned a royal blue facemask, not a white one as they will on Saturday night.

Since 2021, BYU has been 6-2 overall when wearing a royal blue helmet. The two losses were last season against the Razorbacks and Oregon Ducks.

It’s expected that BYU will have 12 different uniform combinations for the 2023 season.

BYU vs. Sam Houston

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants

SUU

at Arkansas

at Kansas

Cincinnati

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

