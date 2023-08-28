On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Releases First-Time Uniform Combination For 2023 Season Opener

Aug 28, 2023, 2:33 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU football dropped its first uniform combination of the 2023 season on Monday.

When BYU steps onto the field at LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday night against Sam Houston, they will have a royal blue uniform, white pants, and a royal blue helmet with a white facemask.

It’s the first time that BYU has ever worn this uniform combination. The program brought royal blue helmets into their uniform identity at the beginning of the 2021 season. Since getting those royal blue helmets into the rotation, they have not accompanied that lid with a royal blue uniform and white pant combination.

Last season, BYU came close to this uniform combination in the home game against Utah State. The only difference was that BYU donned a royal blue facemask, not a white one as they will on Saturday night.

Since 2021, BYU has been 6-2 overall when wearing a royal blue helmet. The two losses were last season against the Razorbacks and Oregon Ducks.

It’s expected that BYU will have 12 different uniform combinations for the 2023 season.

BYU vs. Sam Houston

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Location: LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah)

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m.

TV: FS1

Radio: KSL NewsRadio (102.7 FM, 1160 AM)

2023 BYU Uniform Schedule

Sam Houston | Royal Helmet, White Facemask, Royal Jersey, White Pants

RELATED STORIES

SUU

at Arkansas

at Kansas

Cincinnati

at TCU

Texas Tech

at Texas

at West Virginia

Iowa State

Oklahoma

at Oklahoma State

BYU Football Uniform Combinations Last Season

at USF | All-White with Navy Blue trim | Win, 50-21

Baylor | Royal Rush | Win, 26-20 (2OT)

Oregon | Royal Sitake | Loss, 20-41

Wyoming | Navy blue uniform and pants, White helmet with navy blue decals | Win, 38-24

Utah State | Royal blue uniform, White pants, Royal blue helmet with Royal Blue facemask | Win, 38-26

vs. Notre Dame | Black Uniform, Royal Blue to Black helmet | Loss, 20-28

Arkansas | Custom hand-painted Royal Blue helmet, White uniform, pants | Loss, 35-52

at Liberty | White jersey, royal blue pants, white helmet with royal blue decals | Loss, 14-41

East Carolina | Royal blue jersey, white pants, white helmet with royal blue and gray facemask | Loss, 24-27

at Boise State | All-white with white facemask on helmet | Win, 31-28

Utah Tech | Royal blue jersey and pants, White helmet, gray facemask | Win, 52-26

at Stanford | White jersey, royal blue pants, royal blue helmet with white facemask | Win, 35-26

SMU | Blackout with Sailor Coug helmet decal | Win, 24-23

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X (Twitter) and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake announced the captains and co-captains of his football team for the upcoming 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Hosting Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. On Visit

Heralded transfer is on the move again. Could BYU be his next stop?

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders Place Local Player On Injured Reserve, Ending Rookie’s Season

The Commanders placed former Utah standout Braeden Daniels on injured reserve, ending the tackle's rookie season before it officially began.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Farden, Utah Gymnastics Under Investigation For Alleged Emotional Abuse

Utah gymnastics head coach Tom Farden is under investigation for alleged emotional abuse as first reported by the Deseret News.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First Depth Chart As Big 12 Team

Five quick-hit takeaways from BYU's first depth chart of the 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes

The Utah State Aggies open their 126th season of play as they head to Big Ten country for a matchup against a ranked Iowa Hawkeyes team.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Releases First-Time Uniform Combination For 2023 Season Opener