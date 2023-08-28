Florida Adjusts Travel Plans To Salt Lake In Wake Of Idalia

SALT LAKE CITY – The Florida Gators will be heading to Salt Lake City this week to take on the University of Utah Utes, but in the wake of Idalia, are having to adjust their travel plans.

Tropical storm Idalia is expected to hit Florida as a hurricane early on Thursday- the exact day the Gators were planning on flying to Utah.

With that news in mind, Florida has had to make different plans according to Scott Carter who writes for floridagators.com. According to Carter, Florida will now begin their journey to SLC on Tuesday making a stop in Dallas, Texas. The Gators will then fly into Salt Lake from Dallas on Wednesday.

Was waiting/wondering if travel plans for #Florida might change a little with Idalia picking up steam in the Gulf. Best wishes for safe travels to all coming out to Salt Lake City for the game. Can’t wait to see you all soon! https://t.co/qG1lb5J23T — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) August 28, 2023

Utah Utes Stranded In Florida Last Year

Last year it was the Utes who had some issues with travel in the Utah versus Florida series.

After a tough loss in Gainesville, Utah football ended up stranded in Florida due to mechanical issues with their plane.

According to a source for KSL Sports last year, the team and staff were stuck on the plane from about 1 am Sunday, September 4 until around 5 am when they were finally deplaned. Utah then sat at a terminal in the Gainesville Regional Airport.

Because of the long Labor Day weekend, accommodations were tight in Gainesville, but the University of Florida and their athletic department intervened to give the Utes as much comfort as possible till they could head back to Utah.

We are also in communication with the University of Florida, and are grateful for the assistance they are providing to help accommodate the team and travel party. — Paul Kirk (@_PaulKirk) September 4, 2022

The Utes finally made it home at 7:21 p.m. MT on September 4 to get ready for their first home game that week against Southern Utah.

We are finally home and we are ready for a new week. #GoUtes, always. pic.twitter.com/0uUweLVc7L — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) September 5, 2022

