On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes

Aug 28, 2023, 3:24 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies open their 126th season of play as they head to Big Ten country for a matchup against a ranked Iowa Hawkeyes team.

USU will take on the No. 25 Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:03 a.m. (MT).

RELATED: 2023 Utah State Aggies Football Schedule

Utah State enters the season on the heels of (6-7, 5-3) SERVPRO First Responders Bowl loss to the Memphis Tigers. Head coach Blake Anderson begins his third season with the Aggies.

In his 25th season, Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes (8-5, 5-4) coming off of a Music City Bowl shutout win against Kentucky.

USU will be looking for their first win against a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 19 San Diego State to win the 2021 Mountain West Championship.

This is the third matchup between the two schools with Iowa winning the previous two. The Hawkeyes dismantled Utah State 48-7 on September 21, 2002. Iowa is has outscored the Aggies by 97 points in two meetings.

RELATED: Utah State Releases Depth Chart For Week One @ Iowa Hawkeyes

RELATED STORIES

Utah State Aggies vs. No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday, September 2 – Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: kslsports.com/kslsportszone

RELATED: Limiting Turnovers Will Be Key For Aggie Signal-Callers

T.V. – Fox Sports One

• Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering

• Analyst: Mark Helfrich

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 265/HD691

• DirecTV: Ch. 219

• DISH: Ch. 150

RELATED: Utah State Ready To Test Themselves Against Iowa Hawkeyes

Following The Aggies With KSL Sports Zone

Utah State begins the 2023 campaign with a road test against the No. 25 Hawkeyes. Iowa hosts the Aggies on Saturday, September 2 with a 10 a.m. (MT) season-opening kickoff.

Utah State football games are found on KSL Sports Zone with Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89) on the call.

KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics can be found here. 

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake announced the captains and co-captains of his football team for the upcoming 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Hosting Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. On Visit

Heralded transfer is on the move again. Could BYU be his next stop?

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders Place Local Player On Injured Reserve, Ending Rookie’s Season

The Commanders placed former Utah standout Braeden Daniels on injured reserve, ending the tackle's rookie season before it officially began.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Tom Farden, Utah Gymnastics Under Investigation For Alleged Emotional Abuse

Utah gymnastics head coach Tom Farden is under investigation for alleged emotional abuse as first reported by the Deseret News.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First Depth Chart As Big 12 Team

Five quick-hit takeaways from BYU's first depth chart of the 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Adjusts Travel Plans To Salt Lake In Wake Of Idalia

The Florida Gators will be heading to Salt Lake this week to take on the Utah Utes, but in the wake of Idalia, have to adjust their travel.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes