How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes

LOGAN, Utah – The Utah State Aggies open their 126th season of play as they head to Big Ten country for a matchup against a ranked Iowa Hawkeyes team.

USU will take on the No. 25 Hawkeyes in Iowa City, IA on Saturday, September 2. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:03 a.m. (MT).

Utah State enters the season on the heels of (6-7, 5-3) SERVPRO First Responders Bowl loss to the Memphis Tigers. Head coach Blake Anderson begins his third season with the Aggies.

In his 25th season, Kirk Ferentz leads the Hawkeyes (8-5, 5-4) coming off of a Music City Bowl shutout win against Kentucky.

USU will be looking for their first win against a ranked opponent since knocking off No. 19 San Diego State to win the 2021 Mountain West Championship.

This is the third matchup between the two schools with Iowa winning the previous two. The Hawkeyes dismantled Utah State 48-7 on September 21, 2002. Iowa is has outscored the Aggies by 97 points in two meetings.

Utah State Aggies vs. No. 25 Iowa Hawkeyes

Saturday, September 2 – Kinnick Stadium, Iowa City, IA

Radio – Aggie Sports Network

• Play-by-Play: Scott Garrard

• Analyst: Kevin White

• Online: kslsports.com/kslsportszone

T.V. – Fox Sports One

• Play-by-Play: Jeff Levering

• Analyst: Mark Helfrich

• Xfinity (Utah): Ch. 265/HD691

• DirecTV: Ch. 219

• DISH: Ch. 150

