On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Walt Disney Pictures VFX workers file for unionization

Aug 28, 2023, 3:53 PM

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange ...

FILE - The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 7, 2017. Disney reported narrower losses on its Disney+ streaming platform in the quarter ended July 1, 2023, and boosted revenues, but also shed Disney+ subscribers for the second quarter in a row. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —Disney’s visual effects crew filed for an election to unionize with the National Labor Relations Board with the backing of the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE), the union announced Monday, just weeks after Marvel’s VFX moved to unionize.

More than 80% of Walt Disney Picture’s 18 in-house VFX crewmembers signed their authorization cards, IATSE said in a release.

Marvel’s and Disney’s filings are the first for VFX professionals, who “have joined together to demand the same rights and protections as their unionized colleagues throughout the film industry,” IATSE said.

Actors and writers on strike are united and determined in the face of a long summer standoff

The announcement comes as industries throughout Hollywood are demanding improved labor conditions. While the Marvel Studios VFX unionization effort is set to count votes on September 12, workers at Puerto Rico-based Gladius Studios also voted unanimously to unionize earlier this month. Hollywood productions have screeched to a halt since the Writers Guild of America announced a strike in May, followed by members of SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, going on strike in July.

The unionizing VFX workers are behind some of Walt Disney Pictures’ biggest hits, IATSE said, including the live-action adaptations of “Lion King,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “Aladdin” and “Pirates of the Caribbean.”

Hollywood actors join screenwriters in historic industry-stopping strike as contract talks collapse

If the elections turns out in favor of unionizing, IATSE said the studio is obligated to hold good-faith negotiations. CNN has reached out to the Walt Disney Company for comment.

VFX jobs have historically not been represented by unions, even though a wide range of positions from production design to lighting and props have fallen under IATSE.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest. (KVVU_...

Caitlin Lilly, KVVU

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

A hard-working TSA dog who serves at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has been named the winner of the agency’s “Cutest Canine” contest.

18 hours ago

The president of the Spanish soccer federation Luis Rubiales speaks during an emergency general ass...

Raham Dunbar and Joseph Wilson, AP Sports Writers

FIFA suspends Spain soccer federation president Luis Rubiales for 90 days after World Cup final kiss

FIFA has suspended Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales from office while its disciplinary committee investigates his conduct at the Women’s World Cup final.

3 days ago

Oliver Anthony, pictured here performing in North Carolina in August, says he "hates" seeing his so...

Dan Heching, CNN

‘Rich Men North of Richmond’ songwriter says he ‘hates’ seeing his song being ‘weaponized’

Oliver Anthony is continuing to make his voice heard after becoming an overnight sensation thanks to his viral working-class anthem, “Rich Men North of Richmond.”

3 days ago

Man with a microphone in a tux points...

FRAZIER MOORE AP Television Writer

Bob Barker, dapper ‘Price is Right’ and ‘Truth or Consequences’ host and animal advocate, dies at 99

A publicist says the enduring and dapper game show host Bob Barker has died at his home in Los Angeles. Barker was 99 and was a household name for more than a half-century as host of "Truth or Consequences" and "The Price Is Right."

3 days ago

SAG-AFTRA president Fran Drescher, center, Ben Whitehair, left, and Joely Fisher attend a press con...

Associated Press

Fran Drescher says actors strike she’s leading is an ‘inflection point’ that goes beyond Hollywood

Fran Drescher believes that the walkouts that have shut down Hollywood are about something much bigger than the actors union she leads, or the writers striking alongside them, or the entertainment industry.

5 days ago

William 'Billy' McFarland, organizer of the Fyre Festival, is pictured here in New York in 2017. (B...

Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Fyre Festival is back and pre-ticket have sold out, according to its embattled founder

Founder of the disastrous 2017 Fyre Festival Billy McFarland appears ready for round two.

7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Walt Disney Pictures VFX workers file for unionization