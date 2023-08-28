Millcreek woman missing; Police asking for public help

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old woman. Police called it an endangered missing advisory case, indicating the events surrounding her disappearance are suspicious.

Vanessa Cooper, 27, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 27 at her residence in the Olympus Cove area.

Police spoke with her parents who said she was acting odd Saturday night when she came home and didn’t have her car. Cooper told them she had parked her car down the street, which to her parents was strange.

On Sunday she woke up, got dressed, helped with chores around the house, and left around 1 p.m. She was deemed missing after she didn’t come home Sunday night, or show up to work at Fashion Place Mall on Monday morning.

Investigators located Cooper’s car which was parked where she had left it on Saturday. Cooper was seen after her car was parked there, indicating it’s unlikely that her car was involved in her disappearance. Currently, investigators have no evidence of threats being made to Cooper before her disappearance.

Cooper is 5 foot 4 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are asking the public to report to dispatch at 801-840-4000 if she is actively seen in present time. If she was previously spotted call 385-468-9858 with reference case number 23-92628.