On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Millcreek woman missing; Police asking for public help

Aug 28, 2023, 4:56 PM | Updated: 4:59 pm

Vanessa Cooper Missing (UFPD)...

Vanessa Cooper Missing (UFPD)

(UFPD)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

MILLCREEK, Utah — The Unified Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old woman. Police called it an endangered missing advisory case, indicating the events surrounding her disappearance are suspicious.

Vanessa Cooper, 27, was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 27 at her residence in the Olympus Cove area.

Police spoke with her parents who said she was acting odd Saturday night when she came home and didn’t have her car. Cooper told them she had parked her car down the street, which to her parents was strange.

On Sunday she woke up, got dressed, helped with chores around the house, and left around 1 p.m. She was deemed missing after she didn’t come home Sunday night, or show up to work at Fashion Place Mall on Monday morning.

Investigators located Cooper’s car which was parked where she had left it on Saturday. Cooper was seen after her car was parked there, indicating it’s unlikely that her car was involved in her disappearance. Currently, investigators have no evidence of threats being made to Cooper before her disappearance.

Vanessa Cooper Missing Flier (UFPD)

Vanessa Cooper Missing Flier (UPD)

Cooper is 5 foot 4 inches tall, approximately 200 pounds, and has blonde hair and green eyes.

Police are asking the public to report to dispatch at 801-840-4000 if she is actively seen in present time. If she was previously spotted call 385-468-9858 with reference case number 23-92628.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

South Salt Lake police seek public’s help finding missing 12-year-old

The South Salt Lake City Police Department is looking for a missing, endangered 12-year-old. 

17 hours ago

The Bangkok Thailand Temple at dusk surrounded by skyscrapers in Bangkok. (The Church of Jesus Chri...

Eliza Pace

Thailand temple to open to the public Sept. 1

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is inviting the public to visit the first temple in Thailand. 

17 hours ago

handcuffs...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Colorado man fired 17 shots, killing man in southern Utah property dispute, charges say

An alleged property dispute ended with one man being shot and killed Sunday in San Juan County.

17 hours ago

FILE — Utah gymnastics. (KSL TV)...

Larry D. Curtis

Utah gymnastics program under review

The University of Utah issued a statement to the media after Deseret News reported the school's gymnastics program is under review.

17 hours ago

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest. (KVVU_...

Caitlin Lilly, KVVU

TSA dog who works at Las Vegas airport wins ‘Cutest Canine’ contest

A hard-working TSA dog who serves at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas has been named the winner of the agency’s “Cutest Canine” contest.

17 hours ago

Weber High School (Mike Anderson, KSL TV)...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Weber High principal on administrative leave amid district investigation

Weber High School Principal Chris Earnest was placed on administrative leave last week amid an ongoing investigation by the district.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Millcreek woman missing; Police asking for public help