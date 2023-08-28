On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old found

Aug 28, 2023, 4:49 PM | Updated: 5:26 pm

(FILE) Police lights at night....

(FILE) Police lights at night.

(FILE)

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

UPDATE: The missing 12-year-old was located and returned to her mother safely.

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The South Salt Lake Police Department is looking for a missing, endangered 12-year-old.

According to police, Ivonne Chavez was last seen by family members at her home near the area of 500 East and Mansfield Avenue Sunday evening.

Ivonne is 5’4″ tall, 230 pounds, has long black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

Ivonne left her home sometime during the evening and left a note indicating her desire to run away from home which was found by her family at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said Ivonne will likely use TRAX to travel through the Salt Lake County area.

Ivonne does not require any medications but is considered endangered due to her age.

Those with any information on Ivonne’s whereabouts should contact the South Salt Lake Police Department 801-840-4000 and reference case LK2023-30095.

