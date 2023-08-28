On The Site:
UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
MAUI STRONG
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Tom Farden, Utah Gymnastics Under Investigation For Alleged Emotional Abuse

Aug 28, 2023, 4:16 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah gymnastics head coach Tom Farden is under investigation for alleged emotional abuse as first reported by the Deseret News.

Utah has hired outside firm Husch Blackwell out of Kansas City to look into claims that Farden has been verbally and emotionally abusive in his coaching approach.

So far, five former Red Rocks have made allegations along with four parents, and two former staffers through Farden’s 23-year career. According to the Deseret News report, Farden also has many supporters including Sydney Soloski, Alexia Burch and Greg and Megan Marsden.

University administrators said the report will be made public once Utah has had a chance to review it.

A Statement From The University Of Utah

A Utah spokesperson issued a statement on the third-party investigation into Farden’s alleged behavior on Monday.

The well-being and safety of our student-athletes are of the utmost importance to the university and the athletics department, and we are committed to our student-athletes feeling respected, supported and safe. When issues are brought to our attention, it is our practice to conduct a thorough review to ensure that our practices and policies are being followed. I can confirm that an outside independent review of our gymnastics program has been underway.

Tom Farden’s Time With Utah Gymnastics

Farden was scouted by former legendary Red Rock coach Greg Marsden as shared by his wife and former co-coach Megan after her retirement from coaching the team.

In 2010 Farden joined the Marsden’s staff as an assistant coach. In 2015, Farden was upgraded to co-head coach with Megan after Greg retired. Megan retired after the 2019 gymnastics season, leaving the Red Rocks’ future fully in Farden’s hands nearly 10 years after Greg brought him on.

Under Farden’s watch Utah gymnastics has won every Pac-12 regular season title (outright in 2020 and 2021 and shared in 2022 and 2023) while also winning every Pac-12 Tournament Championship from 2021-2023.

The Red Rocks have continued to make Nationals with three regional titles and three third place finishes at NCAAs.

Reports Of Abuse Not Uncommon In Gymnastics

The sport of gymnastics as a whole has been under a microscope as of late with claims of various kinds of abuse being reported from all levels of the sport.

Perhaps the most notorious case comes from Team U.S.A. and Michigan State with the sexual abuse that occurred involving team doctor Larry Nassar and the Karolyis. The case spanned at least 14 years and involved more than 265 women.

Netflix’s “Athlete A” recently followed the unravelling of Nassar and U.S.A. gymnastics back in 2020 while mainly telling the story of former Oklahoma gymnast and Olympic hopeful Maggie Nichols.

In December of 2021, Nassar was found guilty with the survivors reaching a $380 million settlement with U.S.A. Gymnastics and the Olympic Committee. 

While what happened to Team U.S.A. is a particularly awful case, it still illustrates how easy it is for things to get out of hand due to the age of the athletes when they start and the competitive nature of the sport.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Kalani Sitake Announces BYU Football Captains For 2023 Season

BYU Cougars head coach Kalani Sitake announced the captains and co-captains of his football team for the upcoming 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Hosting Kansas Transfer Marcus Adams Jr. On Visit

Heralded transfer is on the move again. Could BYU be his next stop?

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Commanders Place Local Player On Injured Reserve, Ending Rookie’s Season

The Commanders placed former Utah standout Braeden Daniels on injured reserve, ending the tackle's rookie season before it officially began.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Takeaways From BYU’s First Depth Chart As Big 12 Team

Five quick-hit takeaways from BYU's first depth chart of the 2023 season.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

How To Watch Utah State Football @ Iowa Hawkeyes

The Utah State Aggies open their 126th season of play as they head to Big Ten country for a matchup against a ranked Iowa Hawkeyes team.

18 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Florida Adjusts Travel Plans To Salt Lake In Wake Of Idalia

The Florida Gators will be heading to Salt Lake this week to take on the Utah Utes, but in the wake of Idalia, have to adjust their travel.

18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Tom Farden, Utah Gymnastics Under Investigation For Alleged Emotional Abuse